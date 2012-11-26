Trending

Six Socket FM2 Motherboards For AMD's Trinity APUs

After just one generation, Socket FM1 is dead. We test six Socket FM2-based motherboards able to take AMD's newest APUs built using the Trinity architecture. Can any of these platforms, armed with AMD A85X Fusion Controller Hubs, get us to upgrade?

F2A85X-UP4 Firmware

Gigabyte’s M.I.T. menu is familiar, relying on various sub-menus to provide comprehensive configuration settings.

The first sub-menu provides reference clock and multiplier settings. The F2A85X pushes our A10-5800K CPU to 4.5 GHz at 1.45 V.

The M.I.T. Advance Memory Settings sub-menu provides redundant DRAM multiplier control, in addition to hosting another menu for memory timings. Gigabyte matches ASRock by providing Intel XMP settings on an AMD motherboard.

Setting DRAM Timing Selectable to “Quick” allows both channel timings to be set simultaneously. Expert mode allows per-channel timings, but we’ve never found these beneficial. Primary, secondary, and memory waveform controls are selectable.

Gigabyte appears to have accepted our feedback on its inflated menu count, combining a collection of Advanced Voltage Settings that had formerly been spread across three sub-menus. Our target 1.45 V CPU core at full load was achieved by selecting a 1.425 V baseline and “Extreme” Loadline Calibration. Any combination of higher baseline and lower loadline settings produced less accurate results under full load.

