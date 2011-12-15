SSD Performance In The Office: Nine Applications Benchmarked

WinRAR: Compressing

Overall Statistics WinRAR: Compressing Elapsed Time 00:18 Read Operations 56 Write Operations 177 Data Read 1.51 MB Data Written 5.60 MB Disk Busy Time 0.03 s Average Data Rate 213.55 MB/s

When you compress data, you're essentially taking multiple files and assembling them into a single file that occupies less space. As a result, you might assume that this task would consist of sequential accesses. The opposite actually turns out to be true.

Why is this? All forms of data compression replace repeated occurrences of data with references to a single copy of that data existing earlier in the input (uncompressed) data stream.

Consequently, compression turns out to be mostly a random write-heavy operation. However, the amount of data the system reads and writes is greater than the sum of the uncompressed (~400 KB) and compressed files (1 MB).

I/O Trends: