SPONSORED - SONY VAIO BUSINESS NOTEBOOKS: Don't Let Their Good Looks Deceive You

Sony VAIO Z - Engineering Brilliance

employees. And what are they delivering? Remote desktops, server-driven applications, advanced-level peering. Suddenly workers need to see everyone else’s PC anywhere in the world as clearly as their own. That requires graphics muscle, and that’s why Sony chose NVIDIA’s 540M.

Powerful Sony VAIO F Series

Sony VAIO Brilliance

Since its inception, Sony has employed the finest industrial designers in the world. Today’s second-generation VAIO Z Series is Sony’s most functional, durable, beautiful masterpiece, by every measure the pinnacle of Sony quality.

Designer Shimpei Hirano is Z Series’ lead architect. It was Hirano’s poetic vision which brought forth the ideal translated into English as blend cylinder. It’s the backbone of VAIO design, replacing flimsy hinges with an aluminum pipe upon which Sony’s brilliant display gently glides. Born in Z Series, Hirano translated that vision into every VAIO PC. You see the brilliance of Hirano’s Z Series vision in the durability of S Series, the functionality of F Series, and the efficiency of E Series. For Hirano, form enables function.

Which brings us back to graphics processors for a moment. Yes, they’re also known to be power hogs. So how does Sony design facilitate the integration of graphics clarity with power efficiency? It takes Hirano.

One of the Z series most ingenious features is Sony's Dynamic Hybrid Graphics system. It enables the computer to use NVIDIA's powerful GeForce GT 330M graphics processor when it needs that power, but step back and reply on Intel integrated HD graphics

Click here: Sony VAIO S Series and Microsoft Office 2010 Special Offer