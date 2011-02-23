SPONSORED - SONY VAIO BUSINESS NOTEBOOKS: Don't Let Their Good Looks Deceive You

Sony VAIO Z - Engineering Brilliance
employees. And what are they delivering? Remote desktops, server-driven applications, advanced-level peering. Suddenly workers need to see everyone else’s PC anywhere in the world as clearly as their own. That requires graphics muscle, and that’s why Sony chose NVIDIA’s 540M.
Sony VAIO Brilliance
Since its inception, Sony has employed the finest industrial designers in the world. Today’s second-generation VAIO Z Series is Sony’s most functional, durable, beautiful masterpiece, by every measure the pinnacle of Sony quality.
Designer Shimpei Hirano is Z Series’ lead architect. It was Hirano’s poetic vision which brought forth the ideal translated into English as blend cylinder. It’s the backbone of VAIO design, replacing flimsy hinges with an aluminum pipe upon which Sony’s brilliant display gently glides. Born in Z Series, Hirano translated that vision into every VAIO PC. You see the brilliance of Hirano’s Z Series vision in the durability of S Series, the functionality of F Series, and the efficiency of E Series. For Hirano, form enables function.
Which brings us back to graphics processors for a moment. Yes, they’re also known to be power hogs. So how does Sony design facilitate the integration of graphics clarity with power efficiency? It takes Hirano.
One of the Z series most ingenious features is Sony's Dynamic Hybrid Graphics system. It enables the computer to use NVIDIA's powerful GeForce GT 330M graphics processor when it needs that power, but step back and reply on Intel integrated HD graphics
Click here: Sony VAIO S Series and Microsoft Office 2010 Special Offer
that's not a review, its a love letter ! when they talk about the i3/5/7 intel family!
couldn't get to the end, too much declared love for me in there !
and BTW, Anomalyx you're darn right ... and if they change bios and I'm not able to run Linux or FreeBSD ?
thanks, but no thanks.
2. Vaio products have a history of bugs and problems, especially with heat in both laptops and desktops.
"At the heart of every Sony VAIO business notebook PC is the best engineered processing engines the world has ever seen: Intel’s Core i3, i5, and i7 processors."
"The Sony engineers are charged with this mission: Sacrifice nothing."
lol cmon seriously can someone actually review this model instead of spending the whole time jizzing all over sony and intel?
It's an advertisement. Note the "SPONSORED" part of the headline. I missed it at first, too. D'oh! :-)