Intel SSD 510-Series 250 GB Review: Adopting 6 Gb/s SATA

Benchmark Results: I/O Performance
It is probably unfortunate for Intel that I start these stories off with our Iometer-based test patterns. As opposed to a PCI Express-based drive like OCZ’s RevoDrive X2 (OCZ’s RevoDrive X2: When A Fast PCIe SSD Isn’t Fast Enough), or even a standard SATA SSD like the Vertex 3, the SSD 510’s I/O throughput starts off mediocre, and doesn’t really improve as queue depth increases.
The RealSSD C300, based on Marvell’s first-gen 6 Gb/s controller, underperforms the SSD 510 at low queue depths, but speeds up at queue depths as high as eight. There, its eight-channel configuration levels out and no longer benefits from increased concurrency.
Our file server pattern is dominated by the Vertex 3 Pro and Vertex 3. Meanwhile, Intel’s new SSD 510 trails OCZ’s old Agility 2 and Vertex 2 (based on the latest 25 nm NAND ICs).
Intel’s X25-M, even after repeated tests, outright fails this test at queue depths above four.
OCZ’s poor Vertex 2 gets absolutely hammered in our Web server workload, which reads a ton of small blocks to mimic the behavior of a Web server sending similarly small files to client machines. This is consistent with what we must come to expect from the Vertex 2 until OCZ rectifies the ECC-related overhead first discussed in The OCZ Vertex 2 Conspiracy: Lost Space, Lost Speed?
And consistent with Intel’s specifications, the SSD 510’s random read performance does indeed trail the X25-M, witnessed here as lower I/O throughput.
These tests are again dominated by OCZ’s Vertex 3s. The Agility 2 takes a perhaps-unexpected third-place finish ahead of our retail-purchased Vertex 2 based on 25 nm flash. Crucial’s RealSSD C300 inserts itself between those two OCZ drives, topping out when queue depth matches the drive’s maximum number of channels. Intel’s SSD 510 ends up second-to-last thanks to larger random transfers and occasional sequential workloads that favor its superior read performance.
IMO, don't buy a premium SSD for booting Windows. In fact, I go for weeks at a time without rebooting at all.
Link to the XS thread you're referencing? We going to be putting more effort into quantifying real-world storage workloads in the next two months, given some new software. This could definitely help mold the work we do. The goal, of course, is real-world relevance.
My beef with this whole synthetic benchmarking is that I think the vast majority of users are unaware that getting this SSD or that SSD will make absolutely no material difference. Why don't reviewers benchmark actual things people are interested in? e.g. booting Windows 7, loading Dragon Age Origins/COD Black Ops, archiving a folder, launching Thunderbird/Firefox/Photoshop, running a virus scan? Is it because there will be no material difference between any performance SSD manufactured in the last 3 years? The thread above also notes that aside from SYNTHETIC benchmarks, raiding SSDs makes absolutely no difference in anything you do in a typical day to day environment.
Yes, absolutely enterprise class users might get something tangible out of these new drives, but I suspect they are not the core audience of Tom's Hardware.
I'd agree that the synthetic measurements are primarily used to draw "worst-case" comparisons. There is a very deliberate reason I wanted to break down most of the results by queue depth this time around--specifically to demonstrate how wildly performance can differ based on QD. And as you mention, at a QD of 1, an SSD is doing a lot less for the average desktop user than it would if you were hammering it with the concurrent requests of a database server.
If you look at the task breakdown of PCMark Vantage, it comes relatively close to real-world usage. My problem with that metric is its consistency. Futuremark is aware that Vantage wasn't written to test SSDs optimally, and I'm expecting the company to come out with something very soon that improves its utility in that regard.
I personally don't see anything *wrong* with running real-world tests, like Windows start-up, level-loading, or launching a sequence of apps. The only challenge there is time. Adding more benchmarks is never a problem--it's what the readers want to see.
I'll go through the XS thread with a couple of staffers and see what we come away with.
Oh, and in all my ranting I forgot to thank you (and your colleagues) for the excellent work you do. It is very much appreciated!
