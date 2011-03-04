Intel SSD 510-Series 250 GB Review: Adopting 6 Gb/s SATA

Benchmark Results: PCMark Vantage Storage Test

The application loading workload is predominantly read-based. However, given the SSD 510’s performance here, we’d surmise that we’re dealing with small file transfers.

Here’s a shocker. The gaming test is more than 99% reads, and measures streaming performance from the tested drives. Despite the fact that Intel’s SSD 510 performed really well in our synthetic streaming benchmarks, it pulls a last-place finish here. Maybe this isn’t the drive you’d want for quick level loading, after all.

Reading and writing to Windows Movie Maker results in an almost 50/50 split between reads and writes. We’re counting on this test using large transfers, though. And perhaps that’s why the SSD 510 outperforms OCZ’s last-gen SandForce-based drives and Intel’s X25-M. It still succumbs, however, to the RealSSD C300 and both Vertex 3 drives.

Windows Defender is almost entirely read-based, but the fact that we’re scanning a lot of small files means that the SSD 510 gets bogged down into a last-place finish.

The Media Center workload is split between reads and writes. It involves concurrent video playback, streaming video, and video recording—yay, all usage cases employing large chunks of data. Here, the SSD 510 is able to post respectable numbers, ahead of even the C300.