Intel SSD 520 Review: Taking Back The High-End With SandForce

Tom's Hardware Storage Bench And PCMark 7

Storage Bench v1.0 (Background Info)

Storage Bench v1.0 is our home-grown trace, which replays the first two weeks of I/O activity on a desktop workstation. Because it includes several software installations, the trace incorporates quite a bit of compressible and incompressible sequentially-written information.

The larger SSD 520 turns out to be slightly slower than the 240 GB Vertex 3. Meanwhile, the Intel's 60 GB model outperforms OCZ's by 13%. That's a pretty sizable advantage considering the 60 GB Vertex 3 is roughly on par with the 80 GB SSD 320. If you're looking for a performance-oriented SSD on a budget, the 60 GB SSD 520 is already showing well.

PCMark 7

PCMark 7 involves more compressible data, which is why the SandForce-based drives jump out in front.