Trending

Intel SSD 520 Review: Taking Back The High-End With SandForce

By

If you thought that Intel had conceded the high-end SSD market to its competition, you were wrong. The company's new SSD 520 centers on SandForce's SF-2281 controller, incorporates top-bin IMFT NAND, and is protected by a five-year warranty.

Power Consumption: 128 KB Sequential (Windows 7/Mac OS X)

128 KB Sequential Read

On our PC, the 256 GB Samsung 830 has, at most, a 100 MB/s lead over the 240 GB Intel SSD 520 and OCZ Vertex 3. That performance delta is mirrored in our power use results. So, Samsung's offering gives you roughly 20% more performance, but consumes 20% more power in the process.

Power consumption in 128 KB sequential reads scales similarly on our Mac. More performance incurs higher power costs.

The only outlier is Intel's 240 GB SSD 520. It's a little slower than OCZ's Vertex 3, but it uses about 25% more power.

128 KB Sequential Write

Not only do the SandForce-based drives smoke the competition, but they do it using a lot less power. Just look at Intel's 240 GB SSD 520. It's able to process, compress, and write data using only 2 W. Compare that to the 256 GB Crucial m4, which requires 3.5 W and achieves 50% of the performance. Samsung's 830 is even more inefficient. It draws 5 W while topping out at 75% of the SSD 520's speed.

42 Comments Comment from the forums
  • 06 February 2012 23:04
    Hmmm, maybe I missed a good excuse, but I'd like to see the Octane in these tests.
    Reply
  • phamhlam 06 February 2012 23:11
    I love Intel SSD. 128GB for about $210 isn't bad. It is just hard to not chose something like a Corsair GT 120GB that cost $150 with rebate over this. I would always put a Intel SSD in a computer for novice since it is reliable.
    Reply
  • thessdreview 06 February 2012 23:32
    Nice Review!
    Reply
  • jaquith 06 February 2012 23:59
    Nice article :)

    Just need more SSD's to compare, I'd like to see similar tests done with 120GB...180GB...256GB and several more brands. Further, as I mentioned before in the other article please list the exact model numbers and OEM specs including their 4KB IOPS; otherwise folks don't understand the results and if relying on this a purchasing will have in many cases a 4 in 5 chance of selecting the wrong SSD.

    Prior article - http://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/sata-6gbps-performance-sata-3gbps,3110.html
    Reply
  • theuniquegamer 06 February 2012 23:59
    costly but i think reliability comes at a price. These ssds are best for enterprises . If the price will be little lower then the common user can afford these and get a good reliable ssd.
    Reply
  • bildo123 07 February 2012 00:00
    "Measuring boot time is one of the best illustrations of how an SSD benefits your computing experience." Be that as it may I find it almost irrelevant seeing as I hardly ever boot my computer, perhaps 2-3 times a month if that. Getting out of standby on my HDD is a matter of seconds.
    Reply
  • danraies 07 February 2012 01:55
    These prices are lower than I thought. $20-$40 extra (depending on the comparison) for peace-of-mind is not outrageous.
    Reply
  • acku 07 February 2012 02:02
    carn1xHmmm, maybe I missed a good excuse, but I'd like to see the Octane in these tests.
    We didn't have the Octane on hand in the 256 GB capacity, but we'll be sure to make that side by side comparison down the road.

    phamhlamI love Intel SSD. 128GB for about $210 isn't bad. It is just hard to not chose something like a Corsair GT 120GB that cost $150 with rebate over this. I would always put a Intel SSD in a computer for novice since it is reliable.
    Excellent point. Price is always a fickle thing.

    thessdreviewNice Review!Thanks Les. :)

    jaquithNice article Just need more SSD's to compare, I'd like to see similar tests done with 120GB...180GB...256GB and several more brands. Further, as I mentioned before in the other article please list the exact model numbers and OEM specs including their 4KB IOPS; otherwise folks don't understand the results and if relying on this a purchasing will have in many cases a 4 in 5 chance of selecting the wrong SSD. Prior article - http://www.tomshardware.com/review ,3110.html
    We'll keep that mind for future reviews. However, we already list model and firmware on the test page.

    Cheers,
    Andrew Ku
    TomsHardware.com
    Reply
  • willard 07 February 2012 02:03
    bildo123Getting out of standby on my HDD is a matter of seconds.And with an SSD, your computer comes out of standby faster than your monitors do. Not kidding.
    Reply
  • mrkdilkington 07 February 2012 02:08
    Anyone else disappointed Intel isn't producing their own high end chipset? Been waiting to upgrade my X25-M for a while now (Intel 320 isn't a big upgrade) but might just go with Samsung.
    Reply