Ten 60 GB SandForce-Based Boot Drives, Rounded-Up

128 KB Sequential Performance
Sequential Read Performance
Examples include file copying, transcoding, game level loading, some gameplay, watching video, and editing video
The Vertex 3's advantage over the SSD 520 that we noticed previously goes away when we switch to sequential read testing. Again, regardless of NAND interface, we see most of these drives fall within a very tight range.
Interestingly, Crucial’s 64 GB m4 keeps up with the pack at every queue depth. Meanwhile, Samsung’s 64 GB 830 shows some weakness at a queue depth of two after leading significantly with only one outstanding command. When you consider that most sequential operations occur at a queue depth of one, Samsung actually is the favorite in this test with a sequential read speed of 450 MB/s.
Sequential Write Performance
Examples include Application Installation, Document Backup
When it comes to writing compressible data sequentially, all of the SandForce-based drives throw up the exact same benchmark results, regardless of NAND interface or price.
Ms-Office
Adobe pdf reader
a web browser, a photo manipulating program
a music/video player.
Install a game from a ISO.
An antivirus
And all these apps should be installed from the SSD itself (meaning their setups should be on the SSD).Then you should test the startup and shutdown times.
All these synthetic benchies dont make much sense, IMHO.
A lot of operations use only a single core and the SSD cant use its true potential. That is, the CPU cant process data as fast as the SSD can provide.
This is just reverse of what happens in case of mechanical HDD's.
You're not going to see a major difference.
Well, it is pointless though since everything you are doing is so fast that it doesn't matter anymore. I however see your point since I can be loading a program and my SSD is not even at max speed my CPU frequency is maxed out. The only way to get more speed is to just overclock as much as you can.
that is the point of buying a cheaper SSD based on a chepaer NAND.
I'd also like to see small drives benchmarked as swap drives in video editing machines. Currently I'm using a raid 0 array of 1tb samsung drives that keeps up well enough, but I'd be interested to see if there are tangible productivity differences.
For a future SSD review/roundup could you take, for example, 10 real-life traces from 10 different editor's machines (the more variation in workload, the better), and then compare the %change in execution time vs. a reference drive?