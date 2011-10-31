Intel SSD 710 Tested: MLC NAND Flash Hits The Enterprise

Benchmark Results: Storage Bench v1.0 & PCMark 7
While Intel's SSD 710 isn't a consumer drive, PCMark 7 and our own Storage Bench v1.0 provide a quick and dirty way to examine storage performance. If you're unfamiliar with Storage Bench v1.0, we'd suggest that you read page three and four of Second-Gen SandForce: Seven 120 GB SSDs Rounded Up.
The performance specs provided for the SSD 320 and 710 are remarkably close, which is why it isn't too surprising to see similar rankings. The 710 only falls behind the 320 by a small margin, which we'd attribute to the lower random write spec inherent to eMLC NAND. However, compared to Micron's SLC-based P300, Intel's latest enterprise SSD falls far behind.
While we have enthusiast-oriented drives in this chart for comparison, the SSD 710 isn't an enthusiast product. We get good perspective on how vendors balance performance and reliability, though, in adding drives that are faster, less expensive, but ultimately unsuited for enterprise duty to the results list.
Expect these to be the standard when they've dropped to 1/3rd their current price.
What happens when you RAID5 or RAID1 the SSD's??
I don't think any enterprise would trust a single SSD without RAID.
Less replacement, less down time, less $/GB, and a similar performance is a big win in my book.
toms my babys daddyI thought ssd drives were unreliable because they can die at any moment and lose your data, and now I see that they're used for servers as well? are they doing daily backups of their data or have I been lied to? ;(SSDs (at least on the enterprise level) are roughly equivalent to their mechanical brothers in failure rate. True, when the drive is done then the data is gone, but real data centers all use RAID, and backups for redundancy. Some go so far as to have all data being mirrored at 2 locations in real time, which is an extreme measure, but worth it when your data is so important.
Besides, when a data center has to do a physical recovery of a HDD then they have already failed. The down time it takes to physically recover is unacceptable in many data centers. Though at least it is still an option.