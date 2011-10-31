Intel SSD 710 Tested: MLC NAND Flash Hits The Enterprise

Sequential Performance Versus Transfer Size
There are a number of enterprise-oriented workloads that push a lot of random data. Exchange information stores and online transaction processing are both good examples. Sequential tasks might include writing out log files or backing up data to disk. Either way, though, you're going to see more outstanding I/O operations using those applications than in a desktop environment, and that's why we're configuring ATTO to use its maximum queue depth of 10.
At high queue depths, RAID really delivers better performance at smaller transfer sizes. There is a performance overhead incurred with every page request (8 KB), so scaling up using striping is the only way to improve our results in that discipline.
While the RAID array stands apart in read operations, it's not as dominant in our write test; the SSD 710s deliver about ~40% more performance. In a single-drive configuration, the 710 continues to perform like the 320.
SandForce's compression technology really puts things into perspective, as the Vertex 3 leaves other SSDs in the dust at transfer sizes greater than 32 KB. It's the only SSD of the group to easily break through the 500 MB/s barrier, though it relies on the fact that ATTO uses compressible data (like log files) to achieve those numbers. Subject the same drive to incompressible data at the same queue depth and throughput drops to about 240 MB/s (using 128 KB blocks) instead.
toms my babys daddyI thought ssd drives were unreliable because they can die at any moment and lose your data, and now I see that they're used for servers as well? are they doing daily backups of their data or have I been lied to? ;(SSDs (at least on the enterprise level) are roughly equivalent to their mechanical brothers in failure rate. True, when the drive is done then the data is gone, but real data centers all use RAID, and backups for redundancy. Some go so far as to have all data being mirrored at 2 locations in real time, which is an extreme measure, but worth it when your data is so important.
Besides, when a data center has to do a physical recovery of a HDD then they have already failed. The down time it takes to physically recover is unacceptable in many data centers. Though at least it is still an option.