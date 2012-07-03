Intel SSD 910 Review: PCI Express-Based Enterprise Storage

Test Setup And Benchmarks
|Test Hardware
|Processor
|Intel Core i7-3960X (Sandy Bridge-E), 32 nm, 3.3 GHz, LGA 2011, 15 MB Shared L3, Turbo Boost Enabled
|Motherboard
|Intel DX79SI, X79 Express
|Memory
|G.Skill Ripjaws Z-Series (4 x 4 GB) DDR3-1600 @ DDR3-1600, 1.5 V
|System Drive
|Intel 320 160 GB SATA 3Gb/s
|Tested Drives
|Intel SSD 910 800 GB, PCI Express x8, Firmware: 1200D006A40D
|
|OCZ Z-Drive R4 RM88 1.6 TB, Firmware: 3.00E
|Graphics
|AMD FirePro V4800 1 GB
|Power Supply
|OCZ ModXStream Pro 700 W
|System Software and Drivers
|Operating System
|Windows 7 x64 Ultimate
|DirectX
|DirectX 11
|Driver
|Graphics: ATI 8.883
|Iometer 1.1.0
|# Workers = 4, 4 KB Random: LBA= Full Span varying Queue Depths
|AS SSD
|v1.6437.30508
|ATTO
|v2.47, 2 GB, QD=4
|Custom
|C++, 8 MB Sequential, QD=4
|Enterprise Testing: Iometer Workloads
|Read
|Random
|Transfer Size
|Database
|67%
|100%
|8 KB - 100%
|File server
|80%
|100%
|512 Bytes – 10%
|1 KB – 5%
|2 KB – 5%
|4 KB – 60%
|8 KB – 2%
|16 KB – 4%
|32 KB – 4%
|64 KB – 10%
|Web server
|100%
|100%
|512 Bytes – 22%
|1 KB – 15%
|2 KB – 8%
|4 KB – 23%
|8 KB – 15%
|16 KB – 2%
|32 KB - 6%
|64 KB – 7%
|128 KB – 1%
|512 KB – 1%
Review sites never cover real world use - that is to live with it day in day out (reliability), its not all about raw speed and performance.
As best I understand it as it was descibed by the company that analyzed these failed drives, a block of NAND flash either went bad or became inaccessible by the controller rendering the drives useless and unable to be accessed by normal means of hooking it up to a SATA or USB port. Two drives, different NAND (50 nm for the G1 and 34 nm for the G2), same failure mode.
Once again, this is not definitive, just my observations but to me, I think review sites need to be a little more cautious about how they qualify intel's reputation for quality and reliability because from my perspective, intel has neither and I have since began using crucial SSD's. Hopefully, I will see much longer life from these new drives.
Intel, you should test these drive in that real world application. EMC, VM-ware and several data bases carve out some LUN's and Push the envelope. In this situation, should the device prove worthy, the 4000 price tag will come down very fast, and the data center will put it trust in product, So for those reading this for your personal home workstation and gaming ridge, you need not apply in this arena.
Intel is just about 18-months 2 years of owning the data center, Even EMC is powered by intel.
This drive, and every other piece of enterprise hardware out there, was never meant to be used by consumers.
Check out the Sequential Performance page, lists both compressible and incompressible. For all the other tests, random (incompressible) data was used.