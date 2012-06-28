Best SSDs For The Money: June 2012

Best SSDs: $300 To $400
Best SSDs for ~$360: Performance & Capacity Option
Crucial m4 (Check Prices)
|Crucial m4
|512 GB
|Sequential Read
|500 MB/s
|Sequential Write
|260 MB/s
|Power Consumption (Active)
|0.28 W
|Power Consumption (Idle)
|0.10 W
High-capacity SSDs are starting to become more accessible as their prices slide into affordable price points. At $360, Crucial's 512 GB m4 is a very tempting bargain. Update (6/28/2012): The m4 just jumped back up to $400, where it's still an attractive purchase for well under $1/GB.
A 512 GB drive is plenty, even in mobile environments, where you're typically limited to just one SATA-based device. The math works out to just over $0.70/GB, which is really expensive compared to a hard disk, but really good for an SSD. More important, you really don't have to worry about running out of space on it unless you have a library of full-length movies in HD to cram in.
Best SSDs for ~$400: Honorable Mention, High Capacity mSATA
Mushkin Atlas (Check Prices)
|Mushkin Atlas
|240 GB
|Sequential Read
|560 MB/s
|Sequential Write
|530 MB/s
|Power Consumption (Active)
|2 W
|Power Consumption (Idle)
|0.7 W
Intel's SSD 310 was phased out earlier this year. Fortunately, other SSD vendors have have stepped in to address mSATA-based SSDs since our original look at the interface. Although we haven't yet had the chance to test Mushkin's Atlas, and therefore cannot officially recommend it, we're willing to give competing mSATA-based solutions a shot.
Mushkin's Atlas is particularly interesting because it's really the first mSATA SSD that we've seen employing SandForce's second-generation controller, making it a SATA 6Gb/s stunner. In comparison, OCZ's Noci and Intel's SSD 313 (successor to SSD 310) still employ SATA 3Gb/s controllers.
In the past, every mSATA SSD we saw used only half of its available NAND channels, which is why we didn't substitute mSATA drives for 2.5" SSDs on the desktop. But Mushkin seems to have addressed throughput by using speedy 24 nm Toggle NAND from Toshiba, resulting in performance specs identical to its 2.5" Chronos Deluxe series. That's impressive in our book. mSATA lets you keep your notebook's high-capacity SATA-based conventional disk, facilitating access to the best of both worlds.
Samsung 830 240 GB
Sequential Read 560 MB/s
Sequential Write 525 MB/s
Power Consumption (Active) 3 W
Power Consumption (Idle) 1 W
bet you cant tell the difference between RAID0 SS's and a single SSD without benchmarking.
Fixed! Thanks for being so cool about everything. :)
Cheers,
Andrew Ku
Tom's Hardware
Two thumbs up!
I think for some people the confidence that Intel is going to back your play should something go wrong means a lot. Not saying it's worth the premium, but for some people, it is. That said, I do like the idea of game bundles. I think it's a great way to get more value from an SSD.
Cheers
Andrew Ku
Tom's Hardware
http://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16820226318
Your link shows virtually every Mushkin drive except that one.