The SSD DC S3500 Review: Intel's 6 Gb/s Controller And 20 nm NAND

Results: Enterprise Workload Performance

Our next set of tests simulates different enterprise-oriented workloads, including database, file server, Web server, and workstation configurations.

The database workload (also categorized as transaction processing) involves purely random I/O. Its profile consists of 67% reads and 33% writes using 8 KB transfers.

Compared to our random performance benchmarks a couple of pages back, the SSD DC S3500 comes a lot closer to Seagate's 600 Pro. But it's clearly the slowest drive on our list still.

In the file server workload, which consists of 80% random reads of varying transfer sizes, Intel's latest trails the other SSDs by a fairly wide margin.

The Web server workload (100% read, varying transfer size) doesn't do much to differentiate these enterprise-class SSDs. Both Intel drives yield nearly identical performance, but also trail the 600 Pro.

The workstation benchmark (80% reads, 80% random), proves no match for the SSD DC S3700, while the S3500 and 600 Pro are more evenly matched. Intel's S3500 actually pulls out a rare win against the 600 Pro.