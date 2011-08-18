SSD Performance In Crysis 2, World Of Warcraft, And Civilization V

Gameplay In World Of Warcraft: Cataclysm

Overall Statistics World of Warcraft: Cataclysm: Gameplay Elapsed Time 05:19 Read Operations 245 Write Operations 581 Data Read 2.86 MB Data Written 31.42 MB Disk Busy Time 0.12 s Average Data Rate 276.91 MB/s

World of Warcraft: Catalysm looks more similar to Crysis 2 when it comes to gameplay. The majority of operations are sequential writes. The key difference from Crysis 2 is transfer size, as there’s a greater variety in WoW due to the game’s file structure.

This workload, however, reflects a very specific style of play: mainly, running around a single zone running quests and interacting with the environment. Just bear in mind that it might not be as representative of end-game raiding or flying around between zones, loading new textures on-demand.

I/O Trends:

82% of all operations are sequential

70% of all operations occur at a queue depth of one

38% 4 KB, 28% 128 KB, 9% 16 KB, 8% 8 KB

Seek Distance

QD