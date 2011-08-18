SSD Performance In Crysis 2, World Of Warcraft, And Civilization V

Gameplay In World Of Warcraft: Cataclysm
|Overall Statistics
|World of Warcraft: Cataclysm: Gameplay
|Elapsed Time
|05:19
|Read Operations
|245
|Write Operations
|581
|Data Read
|2.86 MB
|Data Written
|31.42 MB
|Disk Busy Time
|0.12 s
|Average Data Rate
|276.91 MB/s
World of Warcraft: Catalysm looks more similar to Crysis 2 when it comes to gameplay. The majority of operations are sequential writes. The key difference from Crysis 2 is transfer size, as there’s a greater variety in WoW due to the game’s file structure.
This workload, however, reflects a very specific style of play: mainly, running around a single zone running quests and interacting with the environment. Just bear in mind that it might not be as representative of end-game raiding or flying around between zones, loading new textures on-demand.
I/O Trends:
- 82% of all operations are sequential
- 70% of all operations occur at a queue depth of one
- 38% 4 KB, 28% 128 KB, 9% 16 KB, 8% 8 KB
Longer loading times are not crucial when all you want is to frag your enemies!
Doesn't this reduce the life of a SSD?
I'd like to see how the witcher stacks up with SSD. You are constantly having to load different areas the entire game so I made sure to have that on the SSD while playing it hoping to reduce the load times. Would like to see if that really paid off or not.
Does that mean if you had an infinitely fast disk, the level loading would take 56s? In which case, where is the bottleneck for level loading? Is it CPU bound? (if so, why isn't CPU usage at 100% when loading a level?) Memory? Graphics card?