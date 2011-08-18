SSD Performance In Crysis 2, World Of Warcraft, And Civilization V

Test Setup
|Test Hardware
|Processor
|Intel Core i5-2500K (Sandy Bridge), 32 nm, 3.3 GHz, LGA 1155, 6 MB Shared L3, Turbo Boost Enabled
|Motherboard
|ASRock Z68 Extreme4, BIOS v1.4
|Memory
|Kingston Hyper-X 8 GB (2 x 4 GB) DDR3-1333 @ DDR3-1333, 1.5 V
|System Drive
|OCZ Vertex 3 240 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: 2.06
|Graphics
|Palit GeForce GTX 460 1 GB
|Power Supply
|Seasonic 760 W, 80 PLUS
|System Software and Drivers
|Operating System
|Windows 7 Ultimate 64-bit
|DirectX
|DirectX 11
|Driver
|Graphics: Nvidia 270.61 RST: 10.5.0.1022Virtu: 1.1.101
|Benchmarks
|Intel Trace-Based Tool
|v5.2
|Iometer
|v1.1.0
|Games
|Crysis 2
|Patches: DX11 with high res texturesv1.091680x1050, DX11, high quality
|Civilization V
|Steam Version1680x1050, DX10/DX11, high quality
|World of Warcraft: Cataclysm
|v4.21680x1050, DX9, high quality
Installation Notes:
- Crysis 2 was installed with retail CD
- Civilization V was installed from Steam
- World of Warcraft: Cataclysm was installed from scratch using Blizzard's Downloader
Longer loading times are not crucial when all you want is to frag your enemies!
Doesn't this reduce the life of a SSD?
I'd like to see how the witcher stacks up with SSD. You are constantly having to load different areas the entire game so I made sure to have that on the SSD while playing it hoping to reduce the load times. Would like to see if that really paid off or not.
Does that mean if you had an infinitely fast disk, the level loading would take 56s? In which case, where is the bottleneck for level loading? Is it CPU bound? (if so, why isn't CPU usage at 100% when loading a level?) Memory? Graphics card?