SSD Performance In Crysis 2, World Of Warcraft, And Civilization V

Launching Crysis 2
|Overall Statistics
|Crysis 2: Launching
|Elapsed Time
|01:03
|Read Operations
|22 520
|Write Operations
|131
|Data Read
|309.07 MB
|Data Written
|2.49 MB
|Disk Busy Time
|1.95 s
|Average Data Rate
|159.94 MB/s
Crysis 2 only requires 9 GB of free space to install. That’s less than the original Crysis (12 GB). But only a small portion of that data is used to launch the game. According to the summary stats, the exact figure is a little over 300 megabytes consisting of pure reads.
Interestingly, the I/O involved in loading Crysis 2 is far less intensive than you might think. Almost all of the accesses are sequentially organized and 4 KB in size at a queue depth of one. There would theoretically be very little difference between SSDs and hard drives here because transfer sizes are still the bottleneck in a sequential access pattern.
I/O Trends:
- 94% of all operations occur at a queue depth of one
- 79% of all operations are sequential
- 76% of all operations are 4 KB in transfer size
Longer loading times are not crucial when all you want is to frag your enemies!
Doesn't this reduce the life of a SSD?
I'd like to see how the witcher stacks up with SSD. You are constantly having to load different areas the entire game so I made sure to have that on the SSD while playing it hoping to reduce the load times. Would like to see if that really paid off or not.
Does that mean if you had an infinitely fast disk, the level loading would take 56s? In which case, where is the bottleneck for level loading? Is it CPU bound? (if so, why isn't CPU usage at 100% when loading a level?) Memory? Graphics card?