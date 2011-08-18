SSD Performance In Crysis 2, World Of Warcraft, And Civilization V

Launching Crysis 2

Overall Statistics Crysis 2: Launching Elapsed Time 01:03 Read Operations 22 520 Write Operations 131 Data Read 309.07 MB Data Written 2.49 MB Disk Busy Time 1.95 s Average Data Rate 159.94 MB/s

Crysis 2 only requires 9 GB of free space to install. That’s less than the original Crysis (12 GB). But only a small portion of that data is used to launch the game. According to the summary stats, the exact figure is a little over 300 megabytes consisting of pure reads.

Interestingly, the I/O involved in loading Crysis 2 is far less intensive than you might think. Almost all of the accesses are sequentially organized and 4 KB in size at a queue depth of one. There would theoretically be very little difference between SSDs and hard drives here because transfer sizes are still the bottleneck in a sequential access pattern.

I/O Trends:

94% of all operations occur at a queue depth of one

79% of all operations are sequential

76% of all operations are 4 KB in transfer size

Seek Distance

QD