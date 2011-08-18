SSD Performance In Crysis 2, World Of Warcraft, And Civilization V

Launching World Of Warcraft: Cataclysm

Even though our World of Warcraft: Cataclysm installation monopolizes more than 25 GiB, launching the game is far less storage-intensive than Crysis 2. Our Vertex 3 only has to read about 110 MB to get from the launch button to selecting a realm.

Overall Statistics World of Warcraft: Cataclysm: Game Launching Elapsed Time 00:33 Read Operations 4 037 Write Operations 311 Data Read 110.51 MB Data Written 3.07 MB Disk Busy Time 0.69 s Average Data Rate 169.90 MB/

Transfers sizes are scattered between 4, 16, 32, and 128 KB chunks, but almost all of the read operations occur at queue depth of one and are mostly random. This reflects the scattered nature of the World of Warcraft: Catacylsm installation. Files of varying sizes are strewn across the drive. SSDs excel at speeding up random accesses. And as a result, you don’t have queue depths stacking up like you would see on a hard drive.

I/O Trends:

87% of all operations occur at a queue depth of one

55% of all operations are random

27% of operations are 16 KB, 20% are 4 KB, 15% are 32 KB, 7% are 128 KB

Seek Distance

QD