SSD Performance In Crysis 2, World Of Warcraft, And Civilization V

Launching World Of Warcraft: Cataclysm
Even though our World of Warcraft: Cataclysm installation monopolizes more than 25 GiB, launching the game is far less storage-intensive than Crysis 2. Our Vertex 3 only has to read about 110 MB to get from the launch button to selecting a realm.
|Overall Statistics
|World of Warcraft: Cataclysm: Game Launching
|Elapsed Time
|00:33
|Read Operations
|4 037
|Write Operations
|311
|Data Read
|110.51 MB
|Data Written
|3.07 MB
|Disk Busy Time
|0.69 s
|Average Data Rate
|169.90 MB/
Transfers sizes are scattered between 4, 16, 32, and 128 KB chunks, but almost all of the read operations occur at queue depth of one and are mostly random. This reflects the scattered nature of the World of Warcraft: Catacylsm installation. Files of varying sizes are strewn across the drive. SSDs excel at speeding up random accesses. And as a result, you don’t have queue depths stacking up like you would see on a hard drive.
I/O Trends:
- 87% of all operations occur at a queue depth of one
- 55% of all operations are random
- 27% of operations are 16 KB, 20% are 4 KB, 15% are 32 KB, 7% are 128 KB
Longer loading times are not crucial when all you want is to frag your enemies!
Doesn't this reduce the life of a SSD?
I'd like to see how the witcher stacks up with SSD. You are constantly having to load different areas the entire game so I made sure to have that on the SSD while playing it hoping to reduce the load times. Would like to see if that really paid off or not.
Does that mean if you had an infinitely fast disk, the level loading would take 56s? In which case, where is the bottleneck for level loading? Is it CPU bound? (if so, why isn't CPU usage at 100% when loading a level?) Memory? Graphics card?