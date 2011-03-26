SSDs In RAID: A Performance Scaling Analysis

Benchmark Results: 4 KB Random Reads/Writes
When reading and writing randomly-selected 4 KB blocks, the results look like this. Adding more SSDs increases the data throughput and I/O operations per second. As noted earlier, the performance scaling is almost linear. Only at a queue depth of one does the number of added drives becomes unimportant.
3 reason hold me back moving HD to SSD.
1st. money VS pre GB.
2nd. the technology is mature enough to keep that real speed in stabilize performance.
3rd. RAID support in SSD still in wonderland.
conclusion. all the read/write speed in the benchmark is full of BS, but if you can maintain the driver is reading purpose only but never erase and delete any old data and rewrite new files into it. and you are a heavily download user. you will lost the speed advance reading/writing in a SSD over a traditional HD. SSD is pretty fast only in a fresh windows install for the first time. it will lose speed performance in time and you have to do another fresh reinstall again and again.