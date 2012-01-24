Best SSDs For The Money: January 2012

Best SSDs: $200 To $300
Best SSDs for ~$200: Performance Alternative 128 GB
|Samsung 830
|128 GB
|Sequential Read
|520 MB/s
|Sequential Write
|320 MB/s
|Power Consumption (Active)
|.15 W
|Power Consumption (Idle)
|.08 W
Samsung's 830-series SSDs are arguably the fastest MLC-based consumer drives available right now, generally outpacing Crucial's m4. If you look at retail prices, the 830 only commands a $5-$10 premium over the m4, which is why we consider Samsung's SSD to be a better deal.
Best SSDs for ~$215: Premium Performance Option
|Mushkin Chronos Deluxe
|120 GB
|Sequential Read
|560 MB/s
|Sequential Write
|515 MB/s
|Power Consumption (Active)
|3 W
|Power Consumption (Idle)
|1 W
Mushkin's Chronos Deluxe is on par with OCZ's Vertex 3 MAX IOPS and Patriot's Wildfire. These are some of the are the fastest 120 GB SSDs we've ever tested. All three demonstrate what SandForce's newest controller can do when it's matched up to Toggle DDR flash. If you're willing to pay a little more per gigabyte to get better performance, we highly recommend one of these drives.
Best SSDs for ~$270: Reliable Option
|Intel SSD 320
|160 GB
|Sequential Read
|270 MB/s
|Sequential Write
|165 MB/s
|Power Consumption (Active)
|0.15 W (Typical)
|Power Consumption (Idle)
|0.1 W (Typical)
We continue to believe that Intel's SSDs are the most reliable you can buy. Our opinions are shared by data center managers in the enterprise world, who we've polled about their own experiences with solid-state technology. Almost exclusively, they let us know that they lean on Intel drives.
As such, we recommend Intel's 160 GB SSD 320 for anyone willing to sacrifice the performance of a SATA 6Gb/s interface in favor of a more mature controller with several new firmware-enabled nods to data security. The ability to map up to one die's worth of failed blocks to redundant flash is an example. Additionally, on-board capacitors keep the drive running for long enough to write cached data to nonvolatile memory in the event of a power loss.
The best value in a new drive is probably whichever SF2281 with sync NAND is cheapest, but avoid the 60GB models. The price/performance mix at the 64GB level is the 830. At higher capacities it's a toss-up though.
$130-140 shipped ~$1.16/GB
SanDisk Ultra SDSSDH-120G-G25 2.5" 120GB SATA II Internal Solid State Drive (SSD)
sandisk-solid-state-drive
I wasn't able to find any info anywhere in regards to what kind of flash memory it uses so no clue where it would stand in the charts.
Based on size and pricing, I would imagine it being tier 9 or 10
http://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16820227510
It also seems to be one of, if not OCZ's most reliable SSD. (all of their other models are under par reliability-wise)
Thanks for that. :) Pretty interesting write up for sure. I was really surprised to see Asus motherboards have 4 out of the top 6 returned motherboards, and not just their low end boards either.lol. I also thought that Corsair would of beat out Antec/Thermaltake in the PSU department...I guess not. Either way I guess we have to take those figures with a grain of salt though since it's just information from one e-tail outlet, and not the numbers from the companies themselves. It's not like they would share the real numbers anyway though. haha.