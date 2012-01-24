Best SSDs For The Money: January 2012

Best SSDs: $300 To $400
Best SSDs for ~$300: High-Capacity Option
OCZ Agility 3 (Check Prices)
|OCZ Agility 3
|240 GB
|Sequential Read
|525 MB/s
|Sequential Write
|500 MB/s
|Power Consumption (Active)
|2.7 W
|Power Consumption (Idle)
|1.5 W
If you are willing to spend more to get a better deal, you're going to want more capacity, and a recent price drop on OCZ's 240 GB Agility 3 immediately caught our attention. This month, you're being asked to pay $300 for 240 GB, which comes out to $1.25 per gigabyte. That's 9% less than last month's 240 GB Force 3 at $315.
Now, we've seen a few first-gen SandForce drives priced a few bucks cheaper at the same capacity point. However, even if you don't own a 6 Gb/s-capable motherboard, we still recommend the Agility 3 because of its ability to fully saturate a SATA 3Gb/s controller, whereas older solutions options can't.
Best SSDs for ~$360: Performance & Capacity Option
Crucial m4 (Check Prices)
|Crucial m4
|256 GB
|Sequential Read
|415 MB/s
|Sequential Write
|260 MB/s
|Power Consumption (Active)
|.15 W
|Power Consumption (Idle)
|.10 W
If you're looking for a higher-capacity SSD with a more performance-oriented flavor, we're torn between Crucial's 256 GB m4 and OCZ's 240 GB Vertex 3. Both hover around the same price and offer similar performance. Last month, our decision was simple. The 256 GB m4 and 240 GB Agility 3 were comparably-priced, and the m4 won without contest. Things got more interesting this month, though, thanks to price drops by OCZ on the Vertex 3 line.
Now we're weighing the pros and cons a bit more carefully, as both drives are clearly performance leaders. In a desktop environment, most data written sequentially tends to be compressible, favoring the Vertex 3. When it comes to reads, the two drivers perform similarly. But once you take into account that the m4 also offers more user-accessible space, we think Crucial's drive takes a victory.
For most enthusiasts, this really tops out the budget, especially since we imagine that you'll want even more storage for user data, necessitating a couple of 1.5 or 2 TB hard drives. There are larger SSDs out there, but the performance picture really doesn't get much better.
The best value in a new drive is probably whichever SF2281 with sync NAND is cheapest, but avoid the 60GB models. The price/performance mix at the 64GB level is the 830. At higher capacities it's a toss-up though.
$130-140 shipped ~$1.16/GB
SanDisk Ultra SDSSDH-120G-G25 2.5" 120GB SATA II Internal Solid State Drive (SSD)
sandisk-solid-state-drive
I wasn't able to find any info anywhere in regards to what kind of flash memory it uses so no clue where it would stand in the charts.
Based on size and pricing, I would imagine it being tier 9 or 10
http://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16820227510
It also seems to be one of, if not OCZ's most reliable SSD. (all of their other models are under par reliability-wise)
Thanks for that. :) Pretty interesting write up for sure. I was really surprised to see Asus motherboards have 4 out of the top 6 returned motherboards, and not just their low end boards either.lol. I also thought that Corsair would of beat out Antec/Thermaltake in the PSU department...I guess not. Either way I guess we have to take those figures with a grain of salt though since it's just information from one e-tail outlet, and not the numbers from the companies themselves. It's not like they would share the real numbers anyway though. haha.