Best SSDs For The Money: January 2012

Tom's Hardware's SSD Hierarchy Chart
We understand that SSD prices make it difficult to adopt the latest technology. Maybe that's why you aren't too keen on blowing a few hundred dollars on solid-state storage, especially when you can spend the same amount and buy four 2 TB hard drives or a high-performance processor. That's why it's important to put things into perspective.
Over the past five years, CPU performance has hit new and unforeseen heights, and processors are increasingly spending time waiting on data from hard drives. This is what makes storage today's most glaring bottleneck. Overcoming it requires an SSD.
As a point of comparison, a file operation completes 85% faster on a low-end SSD than it does on a high-end hard drive, but there is only an 88% speed difference between a high-end hard drive and a high-end SSD. That why you shouldn't let less aggressive benchmark results at the low-end deter you from making the switch. You don't have to have the best SSD to get great performance relative to a hard drive.
This hierarchy chart relies on information provided in our Storage Bench v1.0, as it ranks performance in a way that reflects average daily use for a consumer workload. This applies to gamers and home office users. The chart has been structured so that each tier represents a 10% difference in performance. Some rankings are educated guesses based on information from testing a model at a different capacity or a drive of similar architecture. As such, it is possible that an SSD may shift one tier once we actually get a chance to test it. Furthermore, SSDs within a tier are listed alphabetically.
There are several drives that we're going to intentionally leave out of our hierarchy list. Enterprise-oriented SLC- and 512 GB MLC-based SSDs are ignored due to the extreme price they command (and the difficult we have getting samples in from vendors). Furthermore, SSDs with a capacity lower than 60 GB are left off because of the budget nature of that price range.
|SSD Performance Hierarchy Chart
|Tier 1
|Mushkin Chronos Deluxe 240 GBOCZ Vertex 3 Max IOPS 240 GB Patriot WildFire 240 GBSamsung 830 SSD 256 GBOther 240 GB second-gen SandForce SSDs with Toggle NAND
|Tier 2
|Adata S511 240 GBCorsair Force GT 240 GBKingston HyperX SSD 240 GBOCZ Vertex 3 240 GBOther 240 GB second-gen SandForce SSDs with Sync ONFi NAND
|Tier 3
|Crucial m4 256 GBIntel SSD 510 250 GBMushkin Chronos Deluxe 120 GBOCZ Vertex 3 Max IOPS 120 GB Patriot WildFire 120 GBSamsung 830 SSD 128 GBOther 120 GB second-gen SandForce SSDs with Toggle NAND
|Tier 4
|Corsair Force 3 240 GBOCZ Agility 3 240 GBPatriot Pyro 240 GBOther 240 GB second-gen SandForce SSDs with Async ONFi NAND
|Tier 5
|Intel SSD 510 120 GBCrucial m4 128 GB
|Tier 6
|Adata S511 120 GBCorsair Force GT 120 GBKingston HyperX SSD 120 GBOCZ Vertex 3 120 GBSamsung 470 SSD 256 GBOther 120 GB second-gen SandForce SSDs with Sync ONFi NAND
|Tier 7
|OCZ Agility 2 240 GBOCZ Vertex 2 240 GB
|Tier 8
|Corsair Force 3 120 GBIntel SSD 320 300 GBOCZ Agility 3 120 GBOCZ Solid 3 120 GBPatriot Pyro 120 GBSamsung 470 SSD 128 GBOther 120 GB second-gen SandForce SSDs with Async ONFi NAND
|Tier 9
|Corsair Force 3 60 GBCrucial m4 64 GBKingston SSDNow V+100 128 GBIntel SSD 320 160 GBOCZ Agility 3 60 GBPatriot Pyro 60 GBOther 60 GB second-gen SandForce SSDs with Async ONFi NAND
|Tier 10
|Intel SSD 320 80 GBOCZ Agility 2 120 GBOCZ Vertex 2 120 GB OCZ Solid 3 60 GBOther 120 GB first-gen SandForce SSDs
The best value in a new drive is probably whichever SF2281 with sync NAND is cheapest, but avoid the 60GB models. The price/performance mix at the 64GB level is the 830. At higher capacities it's a toss-up though.
$130-140 shipped ~$1.16/GB
SanDisk Ultra SDSSDH-120G-G25 2.5" 120GB SATA II Internal Solid State Drive (SSD)
sandisk-solid-state-drive
I wasn't able to find any info anywhere in regards to what kind of flash memory it uses so no clue where it would stand in the charts.
Based on size and pricing, I would imagine it being tier 9 or 10
http://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16820227510
It also seems to be one of, if not OCZ's most reliable SSD. (all of their other models are under par reliability-wise)
Thanks for that. :) Pretty interesting write up for sure. I was really surprised to see Asus motherboards have 4 out of the top 6 returned motherboards, and not just their low end boards either.lol. I also thought that Corsair would of beat out Antec/Thermaltake in the PSU department...I guess not. Either way I guess we have to take those figures with a grain of salt though since it's just information from one e-tail outlet, and not the numbers from the companies themselves. It's not like they would share the real numbers anyway though. haha.