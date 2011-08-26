Best SSDs For The Money: August 2011

Best SSDs: $315 To $400
Best SSDs for ~$350: High-Capacity Option
|OCZ Agility 2
|240 GB
|Sequential Read
|285 MB/s
|Sequential Write
|275 MB/s
|Power Consumption (Active)
|2.0 W
|Power Consumption (Idle)
|.5 W
If you are willing to spend more to get a better deal, OCZ recently dropped the price on its 240 GB Agility 2. At $350, you're only paying $1.50 per gigabyte. While this isn't as much of a performance-oriented SSD in light of today's more aggressive options, you're still getting a lot of bang for your buck.
Many people prefer the Vertex 2 to the Agility 2, but the only real difference is that the higher-end Vertex employs OCZ's optimized firmware to achieve better performance, while the Agility utilizes SandForce's more generic firmware implementation.
Best SSDs for ~$425: Performance & Capacity Option
|Crucial m4
|256 GB
|Sequential Read
|415 MB/s
|Sequential Write
|260 MB/s
|Power Consumption (Active)
|.15 W
|Power Consumption (Idle)
|.10 W
If you're looking for a higher-capacity SSD with more of a performance-oriented flavor, we're torn between Crucial's 256 GB m4 and OCZ's 240 GB Agility 3. Both hover around the same price and offer similar performance. However, our recommendation this month goes to the 256 GB m4 because it's slightly cheaper per gigabyte.
For most enthusiasts, this really tops out the budget, especially since we imagine that you'll want even more storage for user data, necessitating a couple of 1.5 or 2 GB hard drives. There are larger options, but the performance picture really doesn't get much better.
So the Crucial and the Intel SSDs are again on this months list and I cannot follow the reasoning as to why. Here is a review of the M4 in today's Hardware Canucks. The 120GB Wildfire absolutely spanks the 256GB M4 in nearly every benchmark and it is half the size. The reviewer does say it is a good alternative to the 2281 Sandforce drives with Trim support - however the third generation Sandforce drives absolutely spank the M4 in almost every situation but non-Trim environments.
The Kingston Hyper Extreme is now the fastest 120 GB SSD available. To be fair to Tom's, they haven't tested it yet.
While I respect these choices, the only one I agree with is the recommendation of the Patriot Wildfire or the Mushkin Extreme for an enthusiast. The fact that they use more expensive high quality RAM sells me to them. However the Kingston Hyper 120 GB is testing as significantly faster in pro reviews and it is cheaper.
2x Crucial m4 64GB in RAID 0 vs Crucial m4 128GB - the same capacity, the same price.
2x Crucial m4 128GB in RAID 0 vs Crucial m4 256GB - the same capacity, RAID is $75 more expensive.
RAID would have higher failure rate, but I suppose that in both cases peformance would be higher (with two 128GB a lot I guess, because 256GB is not much faster than 128GB).
I'm talking here about Intel's build in RAID e.g with P67 (RAID card would made thing pointless price-wise). Can it handle such SSD RAIDs getting most out of it?
I know, that recommending RAID is not the same as recommending SLI/Crossfire, but is it worth considering when space and ports are not a problem (in my case actually they are, but I would cope with that for noticable price/performance ratio improvement :))?
To the article: I don't know about recommending the OCZ Agility2 240GB, as, looking at newegg reviews, it seems that most capacities of the Agility2 and Vertex2 are prone to failure compared to their competitors
Also, would it be a better idea to get two of the 60gb's for raid, or just get the 120?