Could An SSD Be The Best Upgrade For Your Old PC?

Test System Details

Samsung's PM810 (470 series in retail) is our 2011 reference SSD, in part because it facilitates the balanced performance needed for testing processors, graphics, and motherboards, and also because we were able to get our hands on enough drives to distribute to our offices in France, Germany, Italy, and the U.S. This is the 256 GB flagship equipped with firmware version 0701.

Any discussion about picking the right SSD can quickly become heated. Some folks will tell you to spend as little as possible on a small boot drive, particularly if you're upgrading an older machine. That'd mean going with a 60 or 64 GB drive, and those generally aren't the best performers. Other folks look specifically for the latest features, like SATA 6 Gb/s support. Of course, that's not really a relevant qualification in our comparison, since most older boards lack 6 Gb/s controllers. While we could certainly use any other drive in this one's place, we really wouldn't see much of a difference between various SSDs on older platforms. It's much more significant to measure performance moving from a hard drive to an SSD and simply generalize about solid-state performance, rather than talk about this specific model.