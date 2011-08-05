Could An SSD Be The Best Upgrade For Your Old PC?

Test System Details
Samsung's PM810 (470 series in retail) is our 2011 reference SSD, in part because it facilitates the balanced performance needed for testing processors, graphics, and motherboards, and also because we were able to get our hands on enough drives to distribute to our offices in France, Germany, Italy, and the U.S. This is the 256 GB flagship equipped with firmware version 0701.
Any discussion about picking the right SSD can quickly become heated. Some folks will tell you to spend as little as possible on a small boot drive, particularly if you're upgrading an older machine. That'd mean going with a 60 or 64 GB drive, and those generally aren't the best performers. Other folks look specifically for the latest features, like SATA 6 Gb/s support. Of course, that's not really a relevant qualification in our comparison, since most older boards lack 6 Gb/s controllers. While we could certainly use any other drive in this one's place, we really wouldn't see much of a difference between various SSDs on older platforms. It's much more significant to measure performance moving from a hard drive to an SSD and simply generalize about solid-state performance, rather than talk about this specific model.
|System I (2005)
|Motherboard (LGA 775)
|Gigabyte EP45-UD3P, Rev. 1.0, Chipset: Intel P45 Express, BIOS: F10
|Processor
|Intel Pentium 4 660 (90 nm Prescott), 1C/2T, 3.6 GHz, 2 MB L2 Cache, 115 W TDP
|Discrete Graphics
|Nvidia GeForce 6800 GT, GPU: NV45 (350 MHz), Graphics RAM: 256 MB GDDR3 (800 MHz)
|RAM
|2 x 1 GB DDR2-800, Corsair CM2X1024-6400C4
|HDD
|Samsung Spinpoint T133, HD300LJ, 300 GB, 7200 RPM, SATA 3 Gb/s, 8 MB Cache
|System II (2006)
|Motherboard (LGA 775)
|Gigabyte EP45-UD3P, Rev. 1.0, Chipset: Intel P45 Express, BIOS: F10
|Processor
|Intel Core 2 Duo E6700 (65 nm Conroe), 2C/2T, 2.66 GHz, 4 MB L2 Cache, 65 W TDP
|Discrete Graphics
|Gigabyte GeForce 7900 GTX, GPU: G71 (650 MHz), Graphics RAM: 512 MB GDDR3 (800 MHz)
|RAM
|2 x 1 GB DDR2-800, Corsair CM2X1024-6400C4
|HDD
|Samsung Spinpoint T133, HD400LJ, 400 GB, 7200 RPM, SATA 3 Gb/s, 8 MB Cache
|System III (2008)
|Motherboard (LGA 775)
|Gigabyte EP45-UD3P, Rev. 1.0, Chipset: Intel P45 Express, BIOS: F10
|Processor
|Intel Core 2 Duo E8600 (45 nm Wolfdale), 2C/2T, 3.33 GHz, 6 MB L2 Cache, 65 W TDP
|Discrete Graphics
|MSI GeForce N9800GTX-T2D512, GPU: G92 (700 MHz), Graphics RAM: 1024 MB GDDR3 (1100 MHz)
|RAM
|2 x 2 GB DDR2-800, Walton Chaintech Apogee AU2G732-12GH001
|HDD
|Samsung Spinpoint F1, HD103UJ, 1 TB, 7200 RPM, SATA 3 Gb/s, 32 MB Cache
|System IV (2010)
|Processor
|Intel Core i5-750 (45 nm Lynnfield, B1), 4C/4T, 2.66 GHz, 4 x 256 KB L2 Cache, 8 MB L3 Cache, 95 W TDP, 3.2 GHz max. Turbo
|Motherboard (LGA 1156)
|MSI P55-GD65, Rev. 1.0, Chipset: Intel P55 Express, BIOS: V1.10
|Graphics
|MSI N280GTX, GPU: GT200 (602 MHz), Graphics RAM: 1 GB GDDR3 (1107 MHz)
|RAM
|2 x 4 GB DDR3-1333, Kingston HyperX KHX1600C9D3K2/8GX
|HDD
|Samsung Spinpoint F3R, HE103SJ, 1 TB, 7200 RPM, SATA 3 Gb/s, 32 MB Cache
|Common Hardware
|SDD
|Samsung PM810 (470 series), 256 GB, Firmware 0701, SATA 3 Gb/s
|Power Supply
|Seasonic X-760 760 W, SS-760KM Active PFC F3
|Benchmarks
|Performance Measurements
|PCMark 7 1.0.4 Boot Timer
|System Software & Drivers
|Driver
|Details
|Operating System
|Windows 7 x64 Ultimate SP1
|Intel Chipset Drivers
|Chipset Installation Utility
|Nvidia Graphics
|Ver. 270.61
Waiting until it is price gets reasonable.
since its for mainstream, i would have liked a subjective test where some 'average' folks, doing 'average' tasks, would use the machines with/without SSD's, and rate the perceived speed on a scale of 1=10.
those should have been included as well. most people "feel" the speed, rather than benchmark it.
I'm very curious about the results. My Dell Lat C400 is chugging along just fine on Windows 7 but I believe a SSD would greatly improve performance.
I do not see that the SATA controller mentions AHCI in the device manager tab, however when I run the TRIM check commnand through CMD, it returns a "enabled" reply. Also,have made the necessary registry changes to ensure that AHCI is enabled. There is however no option in the MB bios to set AHCI.
So is my drive configured with TRIM enabled or not?
MAGPCSSD is just too exaggerated, yes it is faster than HDD and may be more reliable but that doesn't justify its price.Waiting until it is price gets reasonable.
How much is reasonable? A 64GB Crucial M4 is $105... that's pretty damn reasonable to me. For that kind of money you could get a low-end mobo, an Athlon X4, or 16GB of DDR3. Upgrades don't get much more reasonable than that. But if you already have a decent, if older system, installing an SSD will make it feel like a brand new system should for the least amount of money.
Spend 10 mins doing office/internet stuff on each config without knowing which is which and rank them by speed subjectively.