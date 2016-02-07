Super Flower Leadex Gold 550W PSU Review

Cross-Load Tests And Infrared Images

Our cross-load tests are described in detail here.

To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through our custom-made software before trying more than 1500 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V and 3.3V rails. The load regulation deviations in each of the charts below were calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V and 3.3V) as point zero.

Load Regulation Charts

Efficiency Chart

Compared to other Gold-rated PSUs we've tested, this isn't the most efficient unit. Its sweet spot is between 130W and 390W of load with the minor rails up to 40W to 50W combined.

Ripple Charts

Infrared Images

Toward the end of the cross-load tests, we took some photos of the PSU with our modified FLIR E4 camera that delivers 320x240 IR resolution (76,800 pixels).

This time around we took a different approach to our IR shots, removing the top panel but leaving the fan connected, activating the semi-passive mode to observe when the fan kicks in and applying 50 percent load (275W) for around eight minutes in a 25 °C ambient environment. The IR screenshots are taken at the end of our testing in passive mode. As you can see, the temperatures are pretty low given the conditions and the dialed load.