Super Flower Leadex Gold 550W PSU Review

Cross-Load Tests And Infrared Images
Our cross-load tests are described in detail here.
To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through our custom-made software before trying more than 1500 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V and 3.3V rails. The load regulation deviations in each of the charts below were calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V and 3.3V) as point zero.
Load Regulation Charts
Efficiency Chart
Compared to other Gold-rated PSUs we've tested, this isn't the most efficient unit. Its sweet spot is between 130W and 390W of load with the minor rails up to 40W to 50W combined.
Ripple Charts
Infrared Images
Toward the end of the cross-load tests, we took some photos of the PSU with our modified FLIR E4 camera that delivers 320x240 IR resolution (76,800 pixels).
This time around we took a different approach to our IR shots, removing the top panel but leaving the fan connected, activating the semi-passive mode to observe when the fan kicks in and applying 50 percent load (275W) for around eight minutes in a 25 °C ambient environment. The IR screenshots are taken at the end of our testing in passive mode. As you can see, the temperatures are pretty low given the conditions and the dialed load.
I'm tired to see bulged crapxon..
If this one use jap caps, it'll be absolutely perfect..
My first thought too
Huh? Since when are bridge rectifiers particularly heat sensitive? I would say that bridge rectifiers are not worth the hassle to desolder, unless you suspect it was an underrated part.
That looks like paper and vinyl / PVC electrical tape wrapped around the vertical PCB, which provides electrical isolation only, I doubt it would make measurable difference in EMI.
This provides some EMI protection. There is no need for electrical insulation on this board. As for the degree or EMI protection I can examine this with my EMC probes (once I find the time to do it).