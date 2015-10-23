Trending

Super Flower Leadex Platinum 550W PSU Review

Super Flower responds to the high demand for low-capacity and highly efficient PSUs with the release of its Leadex Platinum with 550 W max power. This unit packs high performance, silent operation and Platinum efficiency.

By

Cross-Load Tests And Infrared Images

Our cross-load tests are described in detail here.

To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through our custom-made software before trying more than 1,500 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V and 3.3V rails. The load regulation deviations in each of the charts below were calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V and 3.3V) as point zero.

Load Regulation Charts

Image 1 of 3

Image 2 of 3

Image 3 of 3

Efficiency Chart

Efficiency is between 90 and 95 percent for quite a large region of this PSU's operational range.

Ripple Charts

Image 1 of 4

Image 2 of 4

Image 3 of 4

Image 4 of 4

Infrared Images

Toward the end of the cross-load tests, we took some photos of the PSU with our modified FLIR E4 camera, which delivers 320 x 240 IR resolution (76,800 pixels).

Image 1 of 7

Image 2 of 7

Image 3 of 7

Image 4 of 7

Image 5 of 7

Image 6 of 7

Image 7 of 7

During the full power and overload tests we noticed that with the ambient temperature close to 48 C  (118.4 F) the bridge rectifier's operating temperature exceeded 100 C (212 F). There is no need to worry about this, though, since all good quality bridge rectifiers can easily handle such high temperatures and, besides that, the higher the temperature of a bridge rectifier, the lower the energy losses it experiences.

12 Comments Comment from the forums
  • laviniuc 23 October 2015 07:30
    you mean P2, right?

    "This means that we will most likely see an EVGA SuperNOVA 550 T2 unit in the near future."
    Reply
  • envy14tpe 23 October 2015 09:35
    The 650W version sells for $85usd (here in Taiwan) and 750W for $100. Not sure why this company doesn't sell more internationally since it is at the top tier. As it is known for quality. Gonna be picking up a SuperFlower PSU with my next build.
    Reply
  • MasterMace 23 October 2015 13:12
    Last page error: a 10C increase is not a 50F increase.
    Reply
  • Aris_Mp 23 October 2015 15:32
    this is why I avoid putting F in my articles :)
    Reply
  • blazorthon 23 October 2015 16:13
    Google will gladly do the conversions for you :D
    Reply
  • Aris_Mp 23 October 2015 16:27
    actually it did and still says that 10C is 50F.
    Reply
  • casey_souder 23 October 2015 17:05
    actually it did and still says that 10C is 50F.
    A change of 1 degree C equals a 1.8 degree F change. Google is doing a temperature conversion, not a unit conversion.
    Reply
  • Roj Number 1 23 October 2015 17:07
    Yes, 10C = 50F, but a 10C increase in temperature is a 18F increase in temp. Two different things.
    Reply
  • Aris_Mp 23 October 2015 17:48
    you are right of course. Thanks! Just my mind got stuck.
    Reply
  • FritzEiv 23 October 2015 19:27
    I forgot to tell you, Aris, there WILL be math.
    Reply