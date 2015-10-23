Super Flower Leadex Platinum 550W PSU Review

Cross-Load Tests And Infrared Images

Our cross-load tests are described in detail here.

To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through our custom-made software before trying more than 1,500 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V and 3.3V rails. The load regulation deviations in each of the charts below were calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V and 3.3V) as point zero.

Load Regulation Charts

Efficiency Chart

Efficiency is between 90 and 95 percent for quite a large region of this PSU's operational range.

Ripple Charts

Infrared Images

Toward the end of the cross-load tests, we took some photos of the PSU with our modified FLIR E4 camera, which delivers 320 x 240 IR resolution (76,800 pixels).

During the full power and overload tests we noticed that with the ambient temperature close to 48 C (118.4 F) the bridge rectifier's operating temperature exceeded 100 C (212 F). There is no need to worry about this, though, since all good quality bridge rectifiers can easily handle such high temperatures and, besides that, the higher the temperature of a bridge rectifier, the lower the energy losses it experiences.