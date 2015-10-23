Trending

Super Flower Leadex Platinum 550W PSU Review

Super Flower responds to the high demand for low-capacity and highly efficient PSUs with the release of its Leadex Platinum with 550 W max power. This unit packs high performance, silent operation and Platinum efficiency.

Performance, Performance Per Dollar And Noise Ratings

Performance Rating

The following graph shows the total performance rating of the PSU, comparing it with other units we have tested in the past. To be more specific, the tested unit is shown as 100 percent, and every other unit's performance is shown relative to it.

Only the significantly more expensive Seasonic SS-520FL manages to surpass the performance of the small- capacity Platinum Leadex platform. Seasonic is still in the game, and if the company decides to offer a high-end product in this category with a normal, non-passive operation, then Super Flower will have a worthy opponent to face.

Performance Per Dollar

The following chart may be the most interesting to many of you because it depicts the unit's performance-per-dollar score. We looked up the current price of each PSU on popular online shops and used those prices and all relative performance numbers to calculate the index. If the specific unit wasn't available in the United States, we searched for it in popular European Union shops, converting the listed price to U.S. dollars (without the VAT). Note that all of the numbers in the following graph are normalized by the rated power of each PSU.  

Although performance is very high, the same applies to the PSU's asking price, hence the performance-per- dollar ratio isn't very high.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's entire operating range, with an ambient temperature between 28 and 30 C (82 to 86 F).

This is the most silent PSU (passive ones excluded) that we have ever tested. Super Flower has a clear winner with this model, which allows them to easily conquer the corresponding market segment since the alternative offerings are limited and, as you can see from the table above, they put out much more noise.

12 Comments Comment from the forums
  • laviniuc 23 October 2015 07:30
    you mean P2, right?

    "This means that we will most likely see an EVGA SuperNOVA 550 T2 unit in the near future."
  • envy14tpe 23 October 2015 09:35
    The 650W version sells for $85usd (here in Taiwan) and 750W for $100. Not sure why this company doesn't sell more internationally since it is at the top tier. As it is known for quality. Gonna be picking up a SuperFlower PSU with my next build.
  • MasterMace 23 October 2015 13:12
    Last page error: a 10C increase is not a 50F increase.
  • Aris_Mp 23 October 2015 15:32
    this is why I avoid putting F in my articles :)
  • blazorthon 23 October 2015 16:13
    Google will gladly do the conversions for you :D
  • Aris_Mp 23 October 2015 16:27
    actually it did and still says that 10C is 50F.
  • casey_souder 23 October 2015 17:05
    actually it did and still says that 10C is 50F.
    A change of 1 degree C equals a 1.8 degree F change. Google is doing a temperature conversion, not a unit conversion.
  • Roj Number 1 23 October 2015 17:07
    Yes, 10C = 50F, but a 10C increase in temperature is a 18F increase in temp. Two different things.
  • Aris_Mp 23 October 2015 17:48
    you are right of course. Thanks! Just my mind got stuck.
  • FritzEiv 23 October 2015 19:27
    I forgot to tell you, Aris, there WILL be math.
