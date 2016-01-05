Super Flower Leadex Titanium 1000W PSU Review

Cross-Load Tests And Infrared Images

Our cross-load tests are described in detail here.

To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through our custom-made software before trying more than 1500 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V and 3.3V rails. The load regulation deviations in each of the charts below were calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V and 3.3V) as point zero.

Load Regulation Charts

Efficiency Chart

Under more than 100W of load, the SF-1000F14HT PSU easily delivers well above 90 percent efficiency. The above graph clearly shows the capabilities of a Titanium-rated PSU. If you want to power a system that works around the clock, then such an efficient PSU will eventually save you money. On top of that, thanks to its limited thermal output, it won't overburden your machine's cooling system.

Ripple Charts

Infrared Images

Toward the end of the cross-load tests, we took some photos of the PSU with our modified FLIR E4 camera that delivers 320x240 IR resolution (76,800 pixels).

We wanted to see how this PSU copes under high ambient temperatures, so we applied really tough conditions inside our hot-box. The highest temperature that our thermal camera recorded at the internals of the PSU barely exceeded 90 degrees Celsius, a modest reading given that in other PSUs we typically measure over 100° C.