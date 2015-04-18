Super Flower Leadex Titanium 1600W Power Supply Review

Ripple Measurements

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the SF-1600F14HT's rails. The limits are, according to the ATX specification, 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).

Ripple Measurements Test 12V (mV) 5V (mV) 3.3V (mV) 5VSB (mV) Pass/Fail 10% Load 8.3 7.6 11.4 7.8 Pass 20% Load 10.3 11.8 12.7 10.1 Pass 30% Load 12.4 13.9 15.2 11.6 Pass 40% Load 15.2 16.1 17.4 13.1 Pass 50% Load 16.6 19.4 19.0 14.9 Pass 60% Load 16.8 21.4 25.3 15.3 Pass 70% Load 17.1 24.6 27.4 17.0 Pass 80% Load 17.4 27.5 28.4 18.7 Pass 90% Load 18.2 29.4 29.3 20.9 Pass 100% Load 18.5 30.1 30.1 21.9 Pass 105% Load 19.2 32.0 32.4 23.1 Pass Cross-Load 1 7.9 8.1 12.1 13.1 Pass Cross-Load 2 20.2 30.6 35.5 20.3 Pass

Ripple suppression is excellent on the +12V rail. However, on the minor rails (5V and 3.3V), we would like to see even lower ripple. The performance of the Gold- and Platinum-rated versions of this platform made us a bit more critical in this area, since both of them registered significantly lower ripple values on the minor rails.

Ripple

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise that we registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Ripple At Cross-Load 2