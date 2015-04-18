Super Flower Leadex Titanium 1600W Power Supply Review

Ripple Measurements
The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the SF-1600F14HT's rails. The limits are, according to the ATX specification, 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).
|Ripple Measurements
|Test
|12V (mV)
|5V (mV)
|3.3V (mV)
|5VSB (mV)
|Pass/Fail
|10% Load
|8.3
|7.6
|11.4
|7.8
|Pass
|20% Load
|10.3
|11.8
|12.7
|10.1
|Pass
|30% Load
|12.4
|13.9
|15.2
|11.6
|Pass
|40% Load
|15.2
|16.1
|17.4
|13.1
|Pass
|50% Load
|16.6
|19.4
|19.0
|14.9
|Pass
|60% Load
|16.8
|21.4
|25.3
|15.3
|Pass
|70% Load
|17.1
|24.6
|27.4
|17.0
|Pass
|80% Load
|17.4
|27.5
|28.4
|18.7
|Pass
|90% Load
|18.2
|29.4
|29.3
|20.9
|Pass
|100% Load
|18.5
|30.1
|30.1
|21.9
|Pass
|105% Load
|19.2
|32.0
|32.4
|23.1
|Pass
|Cross-Load 1
|7.9
|8.1
|12.1
|13.1
|Pass
|Cross-Load 2
|20.2
|30.6
|35.5
|20.3
|Pass
Ripple suppression is excellent on the +12V rail. However, on the minor rails (5V and 3.3V), we would like to see even lower ripple. The performance of the Gold- and Platinum-rated versions of this platform made us a bit more critical in this area, since both of them registered significantly lower ripple values on the minor rails.
Ripple
The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise that we registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.
80 PLUS certification occurs at 23°C only.
