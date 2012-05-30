Three Xeon E5 Server Systems From Intel, Tyan, And Supermicro

Benchmark Results: Compiling, Folding, And Euler
We've seen a pattern emerge that will continue: the three barebones servers offer very similar performance. Again, this is what we would have expected. The big question is whether one will throttle due to thermals as we stress a pair of 135 W CPUs.
Euler3D has become a fairly popular scientific benchmark for CFD modeling. Each platform again performs very similarly.
Compiling Chrome using Visual Studio shows a similar performance story.
Using Folding@Home, we were able to heat the CPUs at 100% load for hours. These measurements were taken after six hours of running continuously on a single work unit. As we can see, the averages are more or less identical, indicating not throttling during our run.
From a performance perspective, these servers are very much similar, which is what we expected (and indeed wanted) to see given similar CPUs, memory, and core logic. This means that there were no major thermal issues to report.
I agree. Just reduce it a little bit but don't make it too hard to see
As an AMD fan, I wish we could. But while Magny-Cours was competitive with the last gen Xeons, AMD doesn't really have anything that stacks up against the E5. In pretty much every workload, E5 dominates the 62xx or the 61xx series by 30-50%. The E5 is even price competitive at this point.
We'll just have to see how Piledriver does.
Having said that I would suggest you include expected PPD for the given TPF since that is what folders look at when deciding on hardware. Or you could just devote 48 hours from each machine to generate actual results for F@H and donate those points to your F@H team (yes Tom's has a team and visibility is our biggest problem).