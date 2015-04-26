Supermicro Gaming S5 ATX Case Review

How We Test Cases
The system we used in this article only deviates from our official 2015 Reference article in motherboard. We had to swap out the reference system's 10.5"-deep MSI X99S XPower AC for a standard ATX (9.6") model: the X99S Gaming 7.
Obviously, our Lian-Li PC-T80 open bench chassis sits this one out.
Test System Components
Settings
|CPU
|4.2GHz (42x 100MHz) @ 1.2V Core
|Motherboard
|Firmware 17.8 (02/10/2015)
|RAM
|XMP CAS 16 Defaults (1.2V)
|Graphics
|Maximum Fan for Thermal Tests
Drivers
|Graphics
|Nvidia GeForce 347.52
|Chipset
|Intel INF 9.4.2.1019
To facilitate identical cooling on differently-sized motherboards, we're downsizing from Noctua’s huge NH-D15 to its NH-U12S. Though the smaller dimensions could solve fitment issues with some hardware combinations, cooling our overclocked Core i7-5930K is more challenging for its single-tower sink and one fan.
We’ve also transitioned from a noisy blower-style graphics cooler to an axial fan model from Gigabyte. The GV-N970G1 Gaming-4GD keeps its GPU exceptionally cool at reduced noise, while dumping its heat directly into the case.
Power comes from the 80 PLUS Platinum-rated Dark Power Pro 10 850W by be quiet!
Benchmark Suite
Designed by committee, our new test platform runs hot and quiet, negating the dramatic performance differences its predecessor was designed to produce.
|Prime95 v27.9
|64-bit executable, Small FFTs, 11 threads
|3DMark 11
|Version: 1.0.3.0, Extreme Preset: Graphics Test 1, Looped
|Real Temp 3.40
|Average of maximum core readings at full CPU load
|Galaxy CM-140 SPL Meter
|Tested at 1/2 m, corrected to 1 m (-6 dB), dBA weighting
Noise is measured .5m from the case’s front corner, on the side that opens. The numbers are corrected to the 1m industry standard used by many loudspeaker and fan manufacturers by subtracting six decibels.
Thoughts:
Paint the interior black instead of zinc'ing it (this isn't a server or a Dell from 2004), sleeve the front panel connections or at least make them black, widen the access holes, offer other colors for the front bezel other than red (silver/maybe gunmetal). Cut the top drive cage in half and engineer up some way to include a 2x2.5" drive cage under the 5.25" bays for an SSD/HDD when all of the cages are removed for watercooling; it would easily fit with those two 120mm fans being used. Maybe add a windowed side panel option or at least a better mounting mechanism on those thin panels. Maybe put sound dampening material in a few locations? The right panel isn't typically a serious offender, but thin-gauge sheets are really going to be prone to passing through any noise. These are all just a few things I think could be done to make this a better product; not saying they SHOULD be done, but it's just an idea. Constructive criticism!
We see the same thing in the car community with tires that have such short sidewalls that the wheels hop at every bump, and smash the rims at any medium-sized pothole. A "performance enthusiast" would say no, if he really were a "performance enthusiast" :D
Cable sleeves work though, since they let me see the color at the end of the cable. People used to say that sleeves were necessary to keep the wires from flopping around loosely and getting snagged on things, but those same people now demand individually-sleeved wires because (drumrole please) they're wrong. Having said that, I'd accept an arctic white interior and a single white sleeve over each cable bunch to match the interior, as long as the little bit of cable sticking out of the end is still properly color-coded :)
Perhaps I'm being too practical.
Talk about resellers up pricing products from MSRP.... Sub $100 case? the provided Amazon links (as of when I type this) show a price practically double that "sub" mark. ($199.99)
Oh yeah... makes it look like you get a bigger discount when they do drop the prices a Jefferson, Lincoln, Hamilton, or Jackson below MSRP as a "sale" price.
Everyone has a preference. I personally cannot do a case without a black interior because it just doesn't look as clean to me in the end.
I have also come to notice that even when black, the front panel connectors are the same layout. If the writing is on the front it will face downwards.
I guess I just love my 500R. It is probably the best case I have ever bought. I just hope they make a 500R V2 with a few improvements to layout.
You dont have to talk about it, everyone else already covered it.. and it smokes all cases at $100... At least when it comes to almost full tower size.