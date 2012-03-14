Four ATX Cases For High-Capacity Water Cooling, Reviewed

Building With Cooler Master's Cosmos II

Adapter brackets allow the Cosmos II to support a second radiator in place of its lower drive cages. Cooler Master also adds an extra-long (approximately 12”) eight-pin EPS12V extension cable to the expected screws, standoffs, and cable ties in its installation kit.

Because its trayless backplanes only support 3.5” drives, we were forced to install our 2.5” SSD onto a drive tray without a backplane in the central drive cage.

External drives are secured via push-button latches. Also seen in the photo above, the side panel hinge brackets are slotted to allow easy panel removal.

Cooler Master’s installation kit contains most of the Cosmos II’s standoffs, but two standoffs are factory-installed. An extended collar on each of these special standoffs fits mounting holes tightly to positively locate the motherboard.

Cooler Master is one of the few companies to properly use the two-year-old internal USB 3.0 front-panel header. Most of its competitors are living in the far-more-distant past, though the feature is matched by one other product in today’s round-up.

As with Azza's competing Hurrican 2000, the Cosmos II is designed to support fans above the chassis top, and a radiator beneath it. This is how that installation would look, assuming the builder prefers to have these fans mounted as exhaust.

Unfortunately, our radiator requires the fans to be mounted directly to it, creating clearance for its integrated water pump and reservoir. That combination requires 2.3” of mounting space, and the Cosmos II has only 1.8”. Our installation ended here.

Why bother featuring the Cosmos II if we couldn’t test it? Cooler Master sent the case in good faith knowing that triple-fan radiators fit, and it does support most triple-fan radiators. It simply doesn’t fit this triple-fan radiator.

With that said, our invitation clearly stated, “We plan to use Swiftech's H2O-320 Edge HD to enable an easy transfer of the cooling system between cases,” complete with a link to Swiftech's product page. Instead, we’ll let our picture story describe the Cosmos II features that other builders might wish to employ.