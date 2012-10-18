Synology DS412+ And Thecus N4800: Two NAS Devices With Atom D2700

Thecus N4800: NAS With Multimedia
We don’t know if Thecus decided that a design team was too expensive, or that its two-year-old N4200 was just a good foundation for a new product. Either way, the company's N4800 looks almost identical to the older four-drive model. The only difference is the color of the two USB ports up front, which are now blue to show off their USB 3.0 support. Thecus covers its drive bays with a door, creating a clean-looking front panel. A pair of OLED displays relay information about drive activity, network status, current network settings (like IP and network gateway addresses), and warnings. The only other buttons accessible up front control the device's on/off status and facilitate navigation of the information display's menu system.
Around back, the N4800 comes armed with two Ethernet ports, a pair of USB 2.0 connectors, an eSATA interface, VGA output, an HDMI connector, and an audio output. There’s also a closed slot that can be used to accommodate a 10 GbE card. An interesting feature, which the N4800 shares with the N4200 and N4200PRO, is a slot for an included battery. In essence, this makes the N4800 a NAS server with an integrated uninterruptible power supply (UPS). This is a really nice feature, and we’d like more manufacturers to include it.
NAS TV
Thecus takes advantage of the Atom D2700’s integrated graphics capability. The company arms its N4800 with 2 GB of DDR3 memory, which is twice as much as Synology's DiskStation DS412+. This allows Thecus to market its N4800 as a media server that can be connected directly to a display device (most likely a TV) for audio and video playback.
Unfortunately, we weren't able to try this feature because it wasn't supported by the firmware yet. Regardless, we're doubtful that many folks will want to set up a NAS appliance next to a media center. It's much more probable that you'd want to stream content from a networked server tucked away in a closet somewhere over a wired or wireless network to a small HTPC.
The N4800 is configured via a browser-based graphical user interface. It’s a far cry from Synology’s DSM, and not in a good way. It’s less intuitive and looks dated. We asked Thecus about this, and company representatives told us that a new firmware, including a new version of the browser-based configuration system, is in the works. Thecus also offers a live demo of the current version.
I find it hard to shell out that much money when I went and built my own Server with a Athlon II 3.2 Ghz processor, 8gb RAM, 4TB of HD space with RAID, and a Windows Ultimate 7 for less than $600.
I know my server is less specialized than a dedicated NAS like the one reviewed here but it performs all the NAS functionality I need plus can serve as a all purpose computer, a HTPC, etc.. etc... Sure my server sucks more juice than these NAS devices but it is not a huge concern for me.
Is there a big positive I am not seeing to spending more on a little NAS like this compared to just building my own server?
I have DS411+. Time spent:
1. 4 hours for research on the net
2. 30 min to find where to order
3. About 1,5 hours for unpacking and setting everything up
Total: 6hours
To build my own - I would probably spend more than a day for just researching hardware. Building, installing, setting up all the services - this takes time. Time I rather spend with my family.
Heck I copy ripped movies from my server to my pc's over the network and it takes less than 30 seconds to copy 3 gigabytes. My network easily sustains 85-100 megabyte per second transfer rates.
You said it yourselves in May:
So, it wasn't popular enough to keep making, but after all it is popular with "network storage vendors", like you say ? Or is this just a move to sell the remaining NAS devices with the Atom D2700 ? I mean, there aren't more being made, the final orders took place more than three months ago and the final shipments already took place. So, whatever stock of Atom D2700s they have to make NAS, won't be replenished.
Actually, that's just YOUR plus. I've honestly woundered why they cost so much myself too and I agree with the others. It just doesn't make much sense.
I have a 12TB Raid 6 server in my house with 8 2TB drives. I'm getting ready to build a new one actually. (out of room). But when I do it's literally 30 seconds for all of the parts accept the hard drives which you'd have to research for either one. Do I try new 4TB drives, or the new 3TB units or just build a known reliable 2nd 2TB setup... etc. But the rest, from board/ram/cpu/even case (case is already here actually)/ power supply/ RAID controller, etc are already known what will be purchased. Might tweak itself depending on when purchase happens but anyone who's on these websites is all too familiar with the tweaking of that part of the industry.
Simply said, after the HDD research is done, the parts will be purchased within 15 minutes. When they arrive, it takes me less then an hour, even from my wheelchair, to assemble a computer from raw parts. 10 minutes to install Linux or 30 minutes to install/update Windows and that's it. Add the shares, and start populating it for whatever purpose it needs. Plus, far more potential power, should I need it to do other things (often it does actually. I use the one now to play videos in my office. An extra HTPC.).
Now if this box cost say $250 or less, then I would be more attracted to it. But for what it is, I just can't see spending $600 on the empty box. The core of my setup would be a lot less. I can do the core for $200 for top-shelf components. $250 for raid 5 instead of 10. (raid 6 would be totally pointless with 4 drives). But that's $400 cheaper then then DS412+ from the same vendor. I just don't get it. I'd rather take my family out to dinner for a week. Plus, simply a lot less worry about them getting their 'firmware' right to run everything and just the good old and proven OSs that work as we expect them too.