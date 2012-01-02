Samsung Series 7 11.6" Slate: Breathing New Life Into Tablet PCs

Display Quality: White And Black Uniformity

Samsung Series 7 11.6" Slate White Luminance cd/m^2 369.2990 360.4587 355.2979 353.0946 363.803 342.0505 350.7533 336.9604 352.4084 Black Luminance cd/m^2 0.3291 0.3553 0.3224 0.3161 0.3203 0.3360 0.3185 0.3109 0.316

The graphs below exaggerate the lack of uniformity between our nine-point luminance test because we chart on a relative scale. However, when you look at the raw scores in the table above, you see that Samsung's Slate actually sports excellent white and black uniformity.