Samsung Series 7 11.6" Slate: Breathing New Life Into Tablet PCs

Display Quality: White And Black Uniformity
|Samsung Series 7 11.6" Slate
|White Luminance cd/m^2
|369.2990
|360.4587
|355.2979
|353.0946
|363.803
|342.0505
|350.7533
|336.9604
|352.4084
|Black Luminance cd/m^2
|0.3291
|0.3553
|0.3224
|0.3161
|0.3203
|0.3360
|0.3185
|0.3109
|0.316
The graphs below exaggerate the lack of uniformity between our nine-point luminance test because we chart on a relative scale. However, when you look at the raw scores in the table above, you see that Samsung's Slate actually sports excellent white and black uniformity.
I think it'd be a lot more wiser to buy a laptop for that price and get a much more efficient and powerful piece of tech.