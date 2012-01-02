Trending

Samsung Series 7 11.6" Slate: Breathing New Life Into Tablet PCs

Tablet PCs are a dying breed, and Windows 8 is still at least a year away. Until we see what Microsoft's next operating system has to offer, one tablet PC shows us why this form factor is still a winner. Samsung's Series 7 11.6" Slate breaks the mold.

CPU Performance: Core i5-2467M, ULV Sandy Bridge

Comparing tablets and tablet PCs utilizing dissimilar architectures isn't easy, which is why our suite consists solely of Geekbench, since it runs on multiple platforms. Like SiSoftware's Sandra, this is a synthetic metric. However, it lets us make an apples-to-apples hardware comparison, independent of the architecture we test.

Unlike Asus' Eee Slate, Samsung's Series 7 11.6" Slate employs a modern Sandy Bridge-based platform. Of course, Samsung uses an ultra-low voltage processor, which is why its 17 W Core i5-2467M trails the 35 W Core i5-2520M in Asus' K53E notebook. Still, that's a significant upgrade from the 18 W Core i5-470UM in Asus' Eee Slate.

This test demonstrates the disparity between Cortex-A9-based iPads and notebook-class Core i5s when it comes to memory performance.

See how the Sandy Bridge part destroys Arrandale? If you're good with history, you'll remember that Arrandale consists of two dies on one package. The memory controller is on a separate piece of silicon as the execution cores, negatively affecting throughput. Sandy Bridge puts all of that logic on the same 32 nm die, bumping support up from two channels of DDR3-800 to two channels of DDR3-1333.

49 Comments Comment from the forums
  • g-unit1111 02 January 2012 11:36
    Do. Want. Finally - a tablet that doesn't require a proprietary operating system that needs 1,000,000,000 apps for every website on the internet in order to function properly. It has an SSD and not flash memory. It has a real working version of Windows - with a great interface on top of it. This looks like a tablet I can get behind.
    Reply
  • 02 January 2012 11:39
    A very nice tablet! Hoping that ivy bridge will allow faster processers without creating too much heat and saving battery. I'm really looking into getting a tablet in the future to replace my notebook and this looks is very reassuring that things are improving :P.
    Reply
  • friskiest 02 January 2012 11:41
    A5 vs SB,. hehehe (grinning :D)
    Reply
  • sereng3ti 02 January 2012 11:56
    The first sentence of this article told me all I needed to know.
    Reply
  • 02 January 2012 12:33
    What about the digitizer? I appreciate the comparisons to the Asus EEE Slate, but that has a 256-level pressure sensitive wacom digitizer on top of the screen. And no mention of it or what is on this device?
    Reply
  • joytech22 02 January 2012 13:07
    Yay finally, I saw this in shops around a month ago and wonder when tom's would cover it. :p
    Reply
  • Gamer-girl 02 January 2012 13:11
    The UI makes it seem like a smartphone. You keep mentioning the pen but there is no comparison? Does it have palm rejection?
    Reply
  • theuniquegamer 02 January 2012 13:27
    Instead of current sandybridge (i.e hd 3000) the should give an amd llano which has a better gpu or the ivy bridge mobile cpus (which is with hd 4000 gpu) and a lower TDP.
    Reply
  • alyoshka 02 January 2012 14:22
    Isn't it a little steep for a 1000$....??? After all it's a Samsung, 11.6Inch Tab.......
    I think it'd be a lot more wiser to buy a laptop for that price and get a much more efficient and powerful piece of tech.
    Reply
  • alyoshka 02 January 2012 14:26
    I would have given the Note from Samsung a thought had it had 7.5 installed on it..... but again..... it's a samsung.....
    Reply