Samsung Series 7 11.6" Slate: Breathing New Life Into Tablet PCs

Tablet PCs are a dying breed, and Windows 8 is still at least a year away. Until we see what Microsoft's next operating system has to offer, one tablet PC shows us why this form factor is still a winner. Samsung's Series 7 11.6" Slate breaks the mold.

PCMark 7: Speedy Storage, No Disappointments

SpecificationsAsus K53EAsus Eee SlateSamsung Series 711.6" Slate
PCMark Overall2419 PCMarks1508 PCMarks2566 PCMarks
Lightweight Score1913 PCMarks1287 PCMarks1994 PCMarks
Productivity Score1461 PCMarks1100 PCMarks1409 PCMarks
Video Playback and Transcoding22.99 FPS18.58 FPS23.14 FPS
Video Playback and Transcoding: Downscaling17.39241 MB/s1.23366 MB/s6.64269 MB/s
System Storage: Gaming3.38 MB/s10.62 MB/s13.44 MB/s
Graphics: DX915.38 FPS3.44 FPS5.67 FPS
Image Manipulation9.26 Mpx/s4.87 Mpx/s4.51 Mpx/s
System Storage: Importing Pictures5.20 MB/s4.69 MB/s22.52 MB/s
Web Browsing and Decrypting / Web Browsing10.46 pages/s5.44 pages/s5.58 pages/s
Web Browsing and Decrypting / Data Decrypting78.87 MB/s28.77 MB/s30.89 MB/s
System Storage: Windows Defender1.08 MB/s4.20 MB/s5.03 MB/s
Web Browsing With 3 Tabs11.68 pages/s6.13 pages/s6.43 pages/s
System Storage: Adding Music1.07 MB/s1.22 MB/s1.38 MB/s
System Storage: Starting Applications2.09 MB/s12.16 MB/s30.98 MB/s
Text Editing9.95 operations/s0.56 operations/s0.57 operations/s

While the K53E notebook employs a faster processor with a thermal ceiling more than twice as high (35 W versus 17), Samsung's Series 7 11.6" Slate is able to beat it by leveraging a superior storage subsystem.

That wasn't the case when we reviewed the Eee Slate because Asus chose SanDisk's SSD P4, which chronically suffered from poor random write performance. How bad was it? Our mechanical Seagate Momentus 5400.6 beat it. Compare the SSD P4's 200 random 4 KB write IOPS to the Momentus XT's 338.

The mSATA-based 3 Gb/s SSD in the Series 7 11.6" Slate (MZMPA064HMDR) is a derivative of the 470 series used as a reference drive in most of our test platforms. Samsung sells the drive in two different capacities: 64 and 128 GB. We have the former, but you should expect the latter to deliver slightly better performance since it has more flash dies populating each NAND channel.

  • g-unit1111 02 January 2012 11:36
    Do. Want. Finally - a tablet that doesn't require a proprietary operating system that needs 1,000,000,000 apps for every website on the internet in order to function properly. It has an SSD and not flash memory. It has a real working version of Windows - with a great interface on top of it. This looks like a tablet I can get behind.
    Reply
  • 02 January 2012 11:39
    A very nice tablet! Hoping that ivy bridge will allow faster processers without creating too much heat and saving battery. I'm really looking into getting a tablet in the future to replace my notebook and this looks is very reassuring that things are improving :P.
    Reply
  A5 vs SB,. hehehe (grinning :D)
    A5 vs SB,. hehehe (grinning :D)
    Reply
  • sereng3ti 02 January 2012 11:56
    The first sentence of this article told me all I needed to know.
    Reply
  • 02 January 2012 12:33
    What about the digitizer? I appreciate the comparisons to the Asus EEE Slate, but that has a 256-level pressure sensitive wacom digitizer on top of the screen. And no mention of it or what is on this device?
    Reply
  • joytech22 02 January 2012 13:07
    Yay finally, I saw this in shops around a month ago and wonder when tom's would cover it. :p
    Reply
  • Gamer-girl 02 January 2012 13:11
    The UI makes it seem like a smartphone. You keep mentioning the pen but there is no comparison? Does it have palm rejection?
    Reply
  • theuniquegamer 02 January 2012 13:27
    Instead of current sandybridge (i.e hd 3000) the should give an amd llano which has a better gpu or the ivy bridge mobile cpus (which is with hd 4000 gpu) and a lower TDP.
    Reply
  • alyoshka 02 January 2012 14:22
    Isn't it a little steep for a 1000$....??? After all it's a Samsung, 11.6Inch Tab.......
    I think it'd be a lot more wiser to buy a laptop for that price and get a much more efficient and powerful piece of tech.
    Reply
  • alyoshka 02 January 2012 14:26
    I would have given the Note from Samsung a thought had it had 7.5 installed on it..... but again..... it's a samsung.....
    Reply