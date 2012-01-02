Samsung Series 7 11.6" Slate: Breathing New Life Into Tablet PCs

PCMark 7: Speedy Storage, No Disappointments

Specifications Asus K53E Asus Eee Slate Samsung Series 711.6" Slate PCMark Overall 2419 PCMarks 1508 PCMarks 2566 PCMarks Lightweight Score 1913 PCMarks 1287 PCMarks 1994 PCMarks Productivity Score 1461 PCMarks 1100 PCMarks 1409 PCMarks Video Playback and Transcoding 22.99 FPS 18.58 FPS 23.14 FPS Video Playback and Transcoding: Downscaling 17.39241 MB/s 1.23366 MB/s 6.64269 MB/s System Storage: Gaming 3.38 MB/s 10.62 MB/s 13.44 MB/s Graphics: DX9 15.38 FPS 3.44 FPS 5.67 FPS Image Manipulation 9.26 Mpx/s 4.87 Mpx/s 4.51 Mpx/s System Storage: Importing Pictures 5.20 MB/s 4.69 MB/s 22.52 MB/s Web Browsing and Decrypting / Web Browsing 10.46 pages/s 5.44 pages/s 5.58 pages/s Web Browsing and Decrypting / Data Decrypting 78.87 MB/s 28.77 MB/s 30.89 MB/s System Storage: Windows Defender 1.08 MB/s 4.20 MB/s 5.03 MB/s Web Browsing With 3 Tabs 11.68 pages/s 6.13 pages/s 6.43 pages/s System Storage: Adding Music 1.07 MB/s 1.22 MB/s 1.38 MB/s System Storage: Starting Applications 2.09 MB/s 12.16 MB/s 30.98 MB/s Text Editing 9.95 operations/s 0.56 operations/s 0.57 operations/s

While the K53E notebook employs a faster processor with a thermal ceiling more than twice as high (35 W versus 17), Samsung's Series 7 11.6" Slate is able to beat it by leveraging a superior storage subsystem.

That wasn't the case when we reviewed the Eee Slate because Asus chose SanDisk's SSD P4, which chronically suffered from poor random write performance. How bad was it? Our mechanical Seagate Momentus 5400.6 beat it. Compare the SSD P4's 200 random 4 KB write IOPS to the Momentus XT's 338.

The mSATA-based 3 Gb/s SSD in the Series 7 11.6" Slate (MZMPA064HMDR) is a derivative of the 470 series used as a reference drive in most of our test platforms. Samsung sells the drive in two different capacities: 64 and 128 GB. We have the former, but you should expect the latter to deliver slightly better performance since it has more flash dies populating each NAND channel.