Samsung Series 7 11.6" Slate: Breathing New Life Into Tablet PCs

Tablet PCs are a dying breed, and Windows 8 is still at least a year away. Until we see what Microsoft's next operating system has to offer, one tablet PC shows us why this form factor is still a winner. Samsung's Series 7 11.6" Slate breaks the mold.

Display Quality: Color Gamut

Samsung's IPS Panel Under The Microscope

Under a microscope, it's difficult to distinguish the tell-tale features of this LCD screen, since Samsung uses a fairly thick sheet of glass. Even still, we're able to identify certain clues, like the small tab on the end of each subpixel. We're able to confirm our suspicion that this is a Samsung display by disassembling the Series 7 Slate and finding an SEC3052 IPS panel.

This is the first IPS-based tablet we've tested. But this isn't just any IPS panel, like the ones found on Apple's iPad and Asus' Transformer. Samsung is using the same Superbright Plus Technology (SPT) that originally debuted with its Series 9 notebooks. Most IPS panels deliver around 300 nits of luminance, but SPT claims to enable 400 nits without sacrificing 170o viewing angles. 

Compared to other IPS displays, the Series 7 Slate delivers slightly better color performance, but it falls short of the Galaxy Tab 10.1's gorgeous Super PLS panel.

Interestingly, Samsung's Slate has excellent contrast ratio. but that can't be attributable to its brightness because white luminance maxes out at 363 nits (lower than Samsung's claims). Thanks to deep blacks, however, the Series 7 11.6" Slate is still able to achieve a contrast ratio over 1000:1. This really helps when you're trying to discern details in movies with dark color palettes.

  • g-unit1111 02 January 2012 11:36
    Do. Want. Finally - a tablet that doesn't require a proprietary operating system that needs 1,000,000,000 apps for every website on the internet in order to function properly. It has an SSD and not flash memory. It has a real working version of Windows - with a great interface on top of it. This looks like a tablet I can get behind.
  • 02 January 2012 11:39
    A very nice tablet! Hoping that ivy bridge will allow faster processers without creating too much heat and saving battery. I'm really looking into getting a tablet in the future to replace my notebook and this looks is very reassuring that things are improving :P.
  • friskiest 02 January 2012 11:41
    A5 vs SB,. hehehe (grinning :D)
  • sereng3ti 02 January 2012 11:56
    The first sentence of this article told me all I needed to know.
  • 02 January 2012 12:33
    What about the digitizer? I appreciate the comparisons to the Asus EEE Slate, but that has a 256-level pressure sensitive wacom digitizer on top of the screen. And no mention of it or what is on this device?
  • joytech22 02 January 2012 13:07
    Yay finally, I saw this in shops around a month ago and wonder when tom's would cover it. :p
  • Gamer-girl 02 January 2012 13:11
    The UI makes it seem like a smartphone. You keep mentioning the pen but there is no comparison? Does it have palm rejection?
  • theuniquegamer 02 January 2012 13:27
    Instead of current sandybridge (i.e hd 3000) the should give an amd llano which has a better gpu or the ivy bridge mobile cpus (which is with hd 4000 gpu) and a lower TDP.
  • alyoshka 02 January 2012 14:22
    Isn't it a little steep for a 1000$....??? After all it's a Samsung, 11.6Inch Tab.......
    I think it'd be a lot more wiser to buy a laptop for that price and get a much more efficient and powerful piece of tech.
  • alyoshka 02 January 2012 14:26
    I would have given the Note from Samsung a thought had it had 7.5 installed on it..... but again..... it's a samsung.....
