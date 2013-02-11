Tahiti LE, Tested: PowerColor's HD7870 PCS+ Myst Edition

Memory Bandwidth Analysis

Benchmarking with Increasing Anti-Aliasing Settings

We chose Batman: Arkham City as our reference for this test, just like we did in Seven GeForce GTX 660 Ti Cards: Exploring Memory Bandwidth. To avoid slowing the GPU down too much, we turned off tessellation, horizon-based ambient occlusion (HBAO), and multi-view soft shadows (MVSS).

The run with anti-aliasing turned off provides us with a good baseline of the cards’ performance for each of our two resolutions. And the performance is close to what it should be based on each board's technical specifications.

But what happens when the resolution is pushed up? Can the HD7870 PCS+ Myst Edition’s smaller 256-bit memory interface still handle high anti-aliasing settings?

All Benchmarks in a Flow Chart and in Percent

We put all the benchmark numbers into line graphs and percentage charts to provide a better overview.

It’s plain to see that the smaller memory interface doesn’t really impact performance. Higher clock rates appear to help compensate for any disadvantage that might show up on paper. In fact, there’s barely any performance difference between Pitcairn and Tahiti.