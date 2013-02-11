Tahiti LE, Tested: PowerColor's HD7870 PCS+ Myst Edition

Memory Bandwidth Analysis
Benchmarking with Increasing Anti-Aliasing Settings
We chose Batman: Arkham City as our reference for this test, just like we did in Seven GeForce GTX 660 Ti Cards: Exploring Memory Bandwidth. To avoid slowing the GPU down too much, we turned off tessellation, horizon-based ambient occlusion (HBAO), and multi-view soft shadows (MVSS).
The run with anti-aliasing turned off provides us with a good baseline of the cards’ performance for each of our two resolutions. And the performance is close to what it should be based on each board's technical specifications.
But what happens when the resolution is pushed up? Can the HD7870 PCS+ Myst Edition’s smaller 256-bit memory interface still handle high anti-aliasing settings?
All Benchmarks in a Flow Chart and in Percent
We put all the benchmark numbers into line graphs and percentage charts to provide a better overview.
It’s plain to see that the smaller memory interface doesn’t really impact performance. Higher clock rates appear to help compensate for any disadvantage that might show up on paper. In fact, there’s barely any performance difference between Pitcairn and Tahiti.
If it cant CFX with a 78xx, it has no right to be called a 7870+ . Marketing name fail +1.
The chip by itself is fine, though.
I agree. AMD has already establish good model naming scheme (X900 for high-end gaming, X800 for mid-range, X700 for low end gaming) after the 6000 series. To be honest, I say it's stupid not to call this chip the HD7930.
I agree with you on this one. Someone need to give these guys a call and tell them how it is. What a load of bs on their naming scheme. I would absolutely call this 7950 SS or LE!
Sapphire has one too, I believe