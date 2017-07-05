Tenkeyless Mechanical Keyboard Price List

I kind of like the idea of dropping the arrow keys and the other six keys instead of the number pad. The arrow keys were broke out for the convenience of keeping the 10key as numeric input and not losing the other functionality. (Turn off Num lock, and play with the number pad with its non-numeric markings to see the redundancy.) I'd buy it faster than one that didn't have a 10key myself. Also when you think about it, that matches the original keyboard for the original IBM 5150 PC... just not the F-key positions (thankfully.)
Dear Keyboard Manufacturers who might be reading this, I am looking for a tenkeyless wired keyboard in a very standard layout but is ergonomically split (like the microsoft ergonomic 4000). The closes I've found is the Kinesis freestyle, but it has a funky layout- weird keys all over the left, and is missing the standard up/down/left/right home/insert/end/pgupdown/del buttons that I'm familiar with. Someone please make one at a reasonable price. It doesn't seem to exist.
Turbotong, there IS such a keyboard! You can find a kit for it on Massdrop - Infinity ErgoDox Ergonomic Keyboard Kit. If you want it already assembled you can find one for about $250. I, too, use a Kinesis Freestyle and I'm currently coveting the Ergodox.
Is there any chance you will be compiling a similar list for keyboards with 10 key?
I need one and love being lazy :)
https://www.amazon.com/Velocifire-Tenkeyless-Mechanical-Keyboard-Switches/dp/B01MS8YTYX/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&qid=1499259428&sr=8-1&keywords=velocifire+tkl01
One step ahead of you :)
http://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/fullsize-mechanical-gaming-keyboard-prices,5057.html
"Cooler Master MasterKeys Prom M (SGK-4080-KKCR1-US)"
Prom? Pro.