Thecus N5810 Pro NAS Review

Technical Specifications

Thecus promotes the N5810 Pro as a zero-crash NAS due to its built-in mini-UPS that keeps it from succumbing to a power fail event. There is more to the story than that, though. The N5810 Pro also uses Intel's new low-power, quad-core Celeron J1900 SoC and pairs it with 4GB of DDR3.

The Intel SoC has a 2GHz base clock speed that can burst up to 2.42GHz. Its maximum TDP is just 10 watts. That thermal design power is amazing for a host processor, but the J1900 also incorporates a graphics engine that supports HDMI output and audio. Its only limiting factor is the small amount of DRAM the Celeron can address. Thecus pairs the processor with 4GB of DDR3, though the system can be upgraded to the J1900's 8GB ceiling. In a desktop system, 8GB sounds like a good starting point. But in a NAS, it's more than acceptable.

The N5810 Pro uses five hot-swappable drive bays. Thecus publishes an extensive list of supported drives that it updates as new models are introduced. Users can run more than one array in RAID 0, 1, 5, 6, 10 or in JBOD (just a bunch of disks).

Additional connectivity comes from five USB ports, three of which are USB 3.0 and the other two limited to USB 2.0 rates. The system doesn't expose any eSATA ports for further expansion or give us access to the four PCIe 2.0 lanes coming off of the SoC.

Moving data in and out of the N5810 Pro can be as simple or as complicated as you want it to be. The system has five gigabit Ethernet ports. One port supports Wake on LAN (WOL). Users can run the NAS on up to five separate networks or team two or more. The teaming options are 802.3ad, load balance, failover, balance-XOR, balance-TLB, Balance-ALB and broadcast.

A small but growing group of users have used newer NAS systems with HDMI and supporting software to turn these products into media center systems connected to home theaters. The N5810 Pro supports this feature as well.