Thecus N5810 Pro NAS Review

Sequential Performance

Now we're testing sequential performance in two blocks sizes and with increasing queue depths. The NIC in the local system is an Intel 40GbE Fortville chipset that tends to exhibit better performance at high queue depths due to its built-in buffers.

Most of the NAS products deliver full gigabit Ethernet performance at a queue depth of two, but that shouldn't come as a surprise since all of these devices deliver high throughput in basic four-corner tasks.

We're starting to get away from the buffers and cache manipulating write performance, at least until we hit the higher queue depths. The N5810 Pro delivers steady sequential write performance through the queue depth range.