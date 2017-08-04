Thermal Paste Round-up: 85 Products Tested

Results: CPU Air Cooler; Low Mounting Pressure

Boxed coolers ranging from Intel's push-pin style to AMD's with retaining clips don't exert enough pressure for thicker thermal pastes to compete aggressively.

This is especially true for the diamond pastes and Kingpin Cooling’s KPx, which won't perform the way you'd hope. This problem can be alleviated with a 50-60°C hot water bath, which can make the pastes a little smoother.



