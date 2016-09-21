Thermaltake Toughpower DPS G RGB 1500W PSU Review

Ripple Measurements
The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the TPG-1500D-T's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120 mV (+12V) and 50 mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).
|Test
|12V
|5V
|3.3V
|5VSB
|Pass/Fail
|10% Load
|27.8 mV
|10.0 mV
|15.4 mV
|6.4 mV
|Pass
|20% Load
|23.1 mV
|15.4 mV
|20.7 mV
|9.6 mV
|Pass
|30% Load
|19.2 mV
|15.3 mV
|23.7 mV
|11.1 mV
|Pass
|40% Load
|20.8 mV
|15.6 mV
|23.1 mV
|12.3 mV
|Pass
|50% Load
|22.5 mV
|15.4 mV
|22.8 mV
|12.1 mV
|Pass
|60% Load
|31.1 mV
|22.8 mV
|31.6 mV
|18.0 mV
|Pass
|70% Load
|36.0 mV
|31.0 mV
|51.5 mV
|27.5 mV
|Fail
|80% Load
|37.4 mV
|33.2 mV
|58.9 mV
|31.6 mV
|Fail
|90% Load
|38.4 mV
|24.8 mV
|41.7 mV
|23.1 mV
|Pass
|100% Load
|39.2 mV
|26.8 mV
|37.7 mV
|24.4 mV
|Pass
|110% Load
|39.3 mV
|25.7 mV
|35.3 mV
|21.8 mV
|Pass
|Cross-Load 1
|23.2 mV
|13.9 mV
|16.1 mV
|8.8 mV
|Pass
|Cross-Load 2
|37.9 mV
|23.5 mV
|34.1 mV
|21.7 mV
|Pass
Ripple suppression at +12V might not be at Super Flower's levels, but it's still very good and among the best we have ever seen from an Enhance platform. The 5V and 5VSB rails demonstrate low enough ripple, though there seems to be a problem with the 3.3V rail. As you can see in the table above, ripple at 3.3V goes sky-high in the 70 to 80 percent load range. It's probably a design flaw, so Enhance should look into this as soon as possible. During the overload test, ripple is lower compared to the full load test because we had to run this benchmark using a lower ambient temperature (remember, over-temperature protection kicks in at around 49.5 °C).
Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots
The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01 V) as the standard for all measurements.
