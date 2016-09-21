Thermaltake Toughpower DPS G RGB 1500W PSU Review

Ripple Measurements

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the TPG-1500D-T's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120 mV (+12V) and 50 mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% Load 27.8 mV 10.0 mV 15.4 mV 6.4 mV Pass 20% Load 23.1 mV 15.4 mV 20.7 mV 9.6 mV Pass 30% Load 19.2 mV 15.3 mV 23.7 mV 11.1 mV Pass 40% Load 20.8 mV 15.6 mV 23.1 mV 12.3 mV Pass 50% Load 22.5 mV 15.4 mV 22.8 mV 12.1 mV Pass 60% Load 31.1 mV 22.8 mV 31.6 mV 18.0 mV Pass 70% Load 36.0 mV 31.0 mV 51.5 mV 27.5 mV Fail 80% Load 37.4 mV 33.2 mV 58.9 mV 31.6 mV Fail 90% Load 38.4 mV 24.8 mV 41.7 mV 23.1 mV Pass 100% Load 39.2 mV 26.8 mV 37.7 mV 24.4 mV Pass 110% Load 39.3 mV 25.7 mV 35.3 mV 21.8 mV Pass Cross-Load 1 23.2 mV 13.9 mV 16.1 mV 8.8 mV Pass Cross-Load 2 37.9 mV 23.5 mV 34.1 mV 21.7 mV Pass

Ripple suppression at +12V might not be at Super Flower's levels, but it's still very good and among the best we have ever seen from an Enhance platform. The 5V and 5VSB rails demonstrate low enough ripple, though there seems to be a problem with the 3.3V rail. As you can see in the table above, ripple at 3.3V goes sky-high in the 70 to 80 percent load range. It's probably a design flaw, so Enhance should look into this as soon as possible. During the overload test, ripple is lower compared to the full load test because we had to run this benchmark using a lower ambient temperature (remember, over-temperature protection kicks in at around 49.5 °C).

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01 V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Ripple At Cross-Load 2