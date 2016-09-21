Thermaltake Toughpower DPS G RGB 1500W PSU Review

Smart Power Management Platform

Smart Power Management (or SPM) is a cloud computing platform that tracks and analyzes the power consumption of PCs equipped with compatible Thermaltake PSUs. The idea is to help you reduce CO2 emissions. We already covered this technology, along with its software, in our Thermaltake Toughpower DPS G 1200W PSU review. However, recent additions like the remote shutdown and restart feature compel us to take another look at the options.

This is the SPM service architecture. As you can see, information regarding fan failures and temperature/voltage alerts is uploaded in real time, while all other data is uploaded to the cloud every six hours. You can access SPM from your PC or through a smart device (phone or tablet), since both Android and iOS environments are supported. SPM provides access to PSU, graphics card, and CPU data, and it works across multiple machines if you have them. Aside from simply reading back uploaded information, you're also able to perform some PSU management functions remotely.

The SPM platform is accessible through any browser. After you input your credentials, you're forwarded to the main page and its seven tabs: feed, me, analysis, remote, map, product, and account. By default, you're sent to the analysis page, which conveys a snapshot of total up-time, cost, and kWh of the selected PSU.

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

A load of data is available through SPM. Even enthusiasts don't need all of this information, though it's always good to have the option. The most interesting graphs are probably the average wattage and efficiency ones.

A map shows the users that have access to the SPM platform through their Thermaltake digital PSUs.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

All uploaded data is posted on the wall. Even temperature warning notifications are shown here.

An email is sent to the registered address every time that SPM suspects that something is going on with the PSU's fan.

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

The voltage, current, wattage, temperature, efficiency, and fan speed graphs are interesting to reviewers like us.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

This is the SPM platform's remote page. From here, you can see the compatible PSUs connected to Thermaltake's service. You're able to shut them down or restart them immediately, or according to a schedule.