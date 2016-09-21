Trending

Thermaltake Toughpower DPS G RGB 1500W PSU Review

Smart Power Management Platform

Smart Power Management

Smart Power Management (or SPM) is a cloud computing platform that tracks and analyzes the power consumption of PCs equipped with compatible Thermaltake PSUs. The idea is to help you reduce CO2 emissions. We already covered this technology, along with its software, in our Thermaltake Toughpower DPS G 1200W PSU review. However, recent additions like the remote shutdown and restart feature compel us to take another look at the options.

This is the SPM service architecture. As you can see, information regarding fan failures and temperature/voltage alerts is uploaded in real time, while all other data is uploaded to the cloud every six hours. You can access SPM from your PC or through a smart device (phone or tablet), since both Android and iOS environments are supported. SPM provides access to PSU, graphics card, and CPU data, and it works across multiple machines if you have them. Aside from simply reading back uploaded information, you're also able to perform some PSU management functions remotely.

The SPM platform is accessible through any browser. After you input your credentials, you're forwarded to the main page and its seven tabs: feed, me, analysis, remote, map, product, and account. By default, you're sent to the analysis page, which conveys a snapshot of total up-time, cost, and kWh of the selected PSU.

A load of data is available through SPM. Even enthusiasts don't need all of this information, though it's always good to have the option. The most interesting graphs are probably the average wattage and efficiency ones.

A map shows the users that have access to the SPM platform through their Thermaltake digital PSUs.

All uploaded data is posted on the wall. Even temperature warning notifications are shown here.

An email is sent to the registered address every time that SPM suspects that something is going on with the PSU's fan.

The voltage, current, wattage, temperature, efficiency, and fan speed graphs are interesting to reviewers like us.

This is the SPM platform's remote page. From here, you can see the compatible PSUs connected to Thermaltake's service. You're able to shut them down or restart them immediately, or according to a schedule.

9 Comments Comment from the forums
  • spat55 21 September 2016 18:02
    So basically a poor performing PSU at this price point and the only good thing is a RGB fan I won't see because my PSU is always face down and preferably under a PSU cover, okay got it.
  • g-unit1111 21 September 2016 18:35
    What's the point of having an RGB ring on a bottom mounted PSU where nobody will see the fan anyways? :??:

    Also those cables - the word "eyesore" comes to mind! I would be replacing those with some custom ones ASAP! :ouch:
  • spat55 21 September 2016 18:43
    18628558 said:
    What's the point of having an RGB ring on a bottom mounted PSU where nobody will see the fan anyways? :??:

    Also those cables - the word "eyesore" comes to mind! I would be replacing those with some custom ones ASAP! :ouch:

    Yeah it's just a crap unit which is hoping the kids orgasm over those RGB lighting, it's doing my head in but I'm sure it'll soon become mainstream then die.
  • powernod 21 September 2016 18:51
    Extremely dissapointed by Thermaltake.
    Only at the TPG-1250D-T they used the new & excellent CST platform by CWT.
    For all the other wattage models so far, ( 850 & 1500watt ) they used mediocre platforms by Enhance.
    I had high expectations for Tt's new line of PSUs, but they were proven futile.
  • Virtual_Singularity 21 September 2016 20:58
    Thanks for another thorough, excellent, psu review, great job Aris. Disappointed by TT, as well. That is one flawed, less than mediocre (esp for the price) unit, OEM'd to Enhance by another predictable 3rd party company. Some pretty lights on the fan and it's 1600 watt helm of their "flagship" series moniker is supposed to justify that $430 pricetag? Fails to meet minimum atx specs in several areas, hold up time for such an expensive unit is also unacceptable. Similar to the MasterWatt Maker, it can't hope to compete with similar units from their competitors, which are lower in price, better in efficiency and overall specs.
  • vc9966 21 September 2016 21:24
    almost every performance below average, but cheaper than CM 1200 worker
  • Nuckles_56 21 September 2016 22:40
    The 12V CL1 was certainly one of the more interesting waveforms I've seen in a while. But overall I'm pretty disappointed in Thermaltake for producing such a over priced under performing PSU
  • Br1414 22 September 2016 02:32
    Typo? 16 amps is the max legal load on a 20 amp 120v plug, thus option A apparently. Option B appears to be the old wall A/C style 20 amp 240 volt plug. Both a t slot styles. So maybe you rig something, but more or less you need an electrician just to use this thing safely! I guess you got the money...
  • Valantar 22 September 2016 12:31
    Individually sleeved cables in the traditional "ketchup and mustard" colours? Wow, that made me laugh. Out loud. Might be suitable to some kind of early 2000s retro theme build?

    Also, I love the pixelated 8-bit-ish thing you've got going on with the ripple graphs on page 9. Perhaps

    Otherwise, this was pretty much as expected. A useless product (the world does not need more 1000W+ PSUs), with useless features (RGB in a place where it'll be invisible in 90+% of modern cases), at a useless price point. That it performs badly as well just adds icing to the turd.
