Thermaltake Toughpower DPS G RGB 1500W PSU Review

Protection Features

Check out our PSUs 101 article to learn more about PSU protection features. Our protection features evaluation methodology is described in detail here.

Protection Features OCP 12V: - 5V: 30.4 A (138.2%) 3.3V: 36.0 A (144%) 5VSB: 5.9 A (196.7%) OPP 1882.52 W (125.5%) OTP Yes (69 °C internals, 49.5 °C ambient) SCP 12V: Yes 5V: Yes 3.3V: Yes 5VSB: Yes -12V: Yes PWR_OK Does not function correctly NLO Yes SIP Surge: MOV Inrush: NTC Thermistor & Bypass Relay

As expected, the OCP triggering points on all rails are set at very high levels. In addition, the maximum power this unit can deliver once it's pushed beyond its official limits reaches 1.9 kW. That's a ton of power, even for a 1.5 kW PSU, showing that Enhance uses high-tolerance parts to build the TPG-1500D-T, prolonging its lifetime and reliability.

OTP is set at around 69 °C, though temperatures higher than 60 °C inside the enclosure activate the SPM platform's corresponding warning, which can be really annoying (but necessary nonetheless). At least all of the rails are protected against shorts.

The power-good signal is inaccurate, since it drops while the rails are already out of spec. This is a major flaw, especially in such an expensive PSU.