Thermaltake Toughpower DPS G RGB 1500W PSU Review

Protection Features
Check out our PSUs 101 article to learn more about PSU protection features. Our protection features evaluation methodology is described in detail here.
|OCP
|12V: - 5V: 30.4 A (138.2%) 3.3V: 36.0 A (144%) 5VSB: 5.9 A (196.7%)
|OPP
|1882.52 W (125.5%)
|OTP
|Yes (69 °C internals, 49.5 °C ambient)
|SCP
|12V: Yes 5V: Yes 3.3V: Yes 5VSB: Yes -12V: Yes
|PWR_OK
|Does not function correctly
|NLO
|Yes
|SIP
|Surge: MOV Inrush: NTC Thermistor & Bypass Relay
As expected, the OCP triggering points on all rails are set at very high levels. In addition, the maximum power this unit can deliver once it's pushed beyond its official limits reaches 1.9 kW. That's a ton of power, even for a 1.5 kW PSU, showing that Enhance uses high-tolerance parts to build the TPG-1500D-T, prolonging its lifetime and reliability.
OTP is set at around 69 °C, though temperatures higher than 60 °C inside the enclosure activate the SPM platform's corresponding warning, which can be really annoying (but necessary nonetheless). At least all of the rails are protected against shorts.
The power-good signal is inaccurate, since it drops while the rails are already out of spec. This is a major flaw, especially in such an expensive PSU.
Also those cables - the word "eyesore" comes to mind! I would be replacing those with some custom ones ASAP! :ouch:
Yeah it's just a crap unit which is hoping the kids orgasm over those RGB lighting, it's doing my head in but I'm sure it'll soon become mainstream then die.
Only at the TPG-1250D-T they used the new & excellent CST platform by CWT.
For all the other wattage models so far, ( 850 & 1500watt ) they used mediocre platforms by Enhance.
I had high expectations for Tt's new line of PSUs, but they were proven futile.
Also, I love the pixelated 8-bit-ish thing you've got going on with the ripple graphs on page 9. Perhaps
Otherwise, this was pretty much as expected. A useless product (the world does not need more 1000W+ PSUs), with useless features (RGB in a place where it'll be invisible in 90+% of modern cases), at a useless price point. That it performs badly as well just adds icing to the turd.