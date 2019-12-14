Thermaltake Toughpower Grand RGB 1050W Platinum deals Thermaltake ALIMENTATION... Amazon Prime £213.76 View

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

The following charts show the main rails' voltage values recorded between a range of 40W up to the PSU's maximum specified load, along with the deviation (in percent). Tight regulation is an important consideration every time we review a power supply because it facilitates constant voltage levels despite varying loads. Tight load regulation also, among other factors, improves the system’s stability, especially under overclocked conditions and, at the same time, it applies less stress to the DC-DC converters that many system components utilize.

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 8 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The load regulation is tight on all rails.

Hold-Up Time

Put simply; hold-up time is the amount of time that the system can continue to run without shutting down or rebooting during a power interruption.

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 9-12: Hold-Up Time Image 2 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The hold-up time exceeds 17ms and the power ok signal is accurate, so no problems here.

Inrush Current

Inrush current, or switch-on surge, refers to the maximum, instantaneous input current drawn by an electrical device when it is first turned on. A large enough inrush current can cause circuit breakers and fuses to trip. It can also damage switches, relays, and bridge rectifiers. As a result, the lower the inrush current of a PSU right as it is turned on, the better.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 13-14: Inrush Current Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The inrush current readings are at normal levels, given the PSU's capacity. There are other similar capacity units, though, we notably lower inrush current readings.

10-110% Load Tests

These tests reveal the PSU's load regulation and efficiency levels under high ambient temperatures. They also show how the fan speed profile behaves under increased operating temperatures.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 6.922A 1.980A 1.996A 0.993A 105.043 86.758% 0 <6.0 44.55°C 0.952 12.053V 5.053V 3.308V 5.039V 121.076 39.53°C 115.14V 2 14.831A 2.973A 2.996A 1.192A 209.542 90.064% 1378 38.7 40.37°C 0.988 12.044V 5.051V 3.304V 5.035V 232.659 45.86°C 115.13V 3 23.143A 3.469A 3.485A 1.393A 314.635 91.676% 0 <6.0 47.10°C 0.995 12.039V 5.047V 3.301V 5.028V 343.203 41.24°C 115.13V 4 31.462A 3.966A 4.003A 1.593A 419.857 91.624% 1376 38.6 41.39°C 0.997 12.035V 5.045V 3.298V 5.023V 458.241 48.50°C 115.12V 5 39.442A 4.962A 5.008A 1.794A 525.162 91.776% 1162 34.0 42.00°C 0.997 12.034V 5.041V 3.295V 5.018V 572.220 49.83°C 115.12V 6 47.376A 5.959A 6.019A 1.996A 629.721 91.574% 1185 34.5 42.89°C 0.997 12.029V 5.038V 3.291V 5.013V 687.665 51.76°C 115.12V 7 55.414A 6.955A 7.026A 2.197A 735.032 90.848% 1388 38.8 43.08°C 0.997 12.017V 5.035V 3.288V 5.008V 809.081 52.23°C 115.12V 8 63.441A 7.954A 8.038A 2.400A 840.292 90.257% 1389 38.9 43.64°C 0.998 12.009V 5.031V 3.285V 5.003V 930.996 53.43°C 115.11V 9 71.854A 8.454A 8.530A 2.400A 945.211 89.799% 1394 39.2 44.90°C 0.998 12.006V 5.030V 3.283V 5.002V 1052.580 55.84°C 115.10V 10 80.026A 8.957A 9.055A 3.008A 1050.046 89.184% 1397 39.2 45.89°C 0.998 12.000V 5.027V 3.280V 4.989V 1177.396 57.80°C 115.10V 11 88.806A 8.958A 9.061A 3.009A 1154.869 88.620% 1398 39.2 46.57°C 0.998 11.994V 5.026V 3.278V 4.987V 1303.175 58.90°C 115.09V CL1 0.158A 14.006A 14.000A 0.000A 118.594 81.352% 1375 38.6 42.04°C 0.901 12.042V 5.036V 3.297V 5.077V 145.779 49.25°C 115.14V CL2 83.358A 1.002A 1.002A 1.000A 1014.497 89.861% 1393 39.0 45.11°C 0.998 12.010V 5.042V 3.289V 5.019V 1128.965 57.03°C 115.10V

The PSU can easily deliver full power under high operating temperatures, and the performance of the APFC converter is excellent since even with light loads, it achieves power factor readings that are close to unity. On the other hand, the fan speed profile is a mess, since it pushes the fan to spin at high speeds without this being necessary. Moreover, the lowest fan speed is set at 1162 RPM, which is pretty high.

20-80W Load Tests

In the following tests, we measure the PSU's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10% of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). This is important for representing when a PC is idle with power-saving features turned on.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) PF/AC Volts 1 1.210A 0.496A 0.486A 0.198A 19.716 65.751% 0 <6.0 0.724 12.063V 5.059V 3.312V 5.055V 29.986 115.14V 2 2.471A 0.991A 0.998A 0.396A 40.126 78.276% 0 <6.0 0.809 12.064V 5.057V 3.311V 5.051V 51.262 115.14V 3 3.667A 1.485A 1.480A 0.595A 59.638 82.298% 0 <6.0 0.847 12.061V 5.056V 3.310V 5.048V 72.466 115.14V 4 4.930A 1.981A 1.995A 0.793A 80.054 83.549% 1373 38.5 0.869 12.057V 5.054V 3.309V 5.044V 95.817 115.14V

During the fourth test the fan's noise exceeds 38 dB(A), something unacceptable given the applied conditions and the PSU's high efficiency levels.

2% or 10W Load Test

Intel plans on raising the ante at efficiency levels under ultra-light loads. So from July 2020, the ATX spec will require 70% and higher efficiency with 115V input. The applied load is only 10W for PSUs with 500W and lower capacities, while for stronger units we dial 2% of their max-rated-capacity.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) PF/AC Volts 1 1.564A 0.270A 0.272A 0.056A 21.418 67.051% 0 <6.0 0.741 12.064V 5.058V 3.311V 5.057V 31.943 115.14V

The efficiency with 2% load exceeds 65%, so it is quite high, still is lower than 70%, though.

Efficiency

Next, we plotted a chart showing the PSU’s efficiency at low loads, and loads from 10 to 110% of its maximum-rated capacity. The higher a PSU’s efficiency, the less energy goes wasted, leading to a reduced carbon footprint and lower electricity bills.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The efficiency levels are satisfactory in all load ranges: super-light, light and normal.

5VSB Efficiency

Test # 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency PF/AC Volts 1 0.100A 0.500 75.415% 0.051 4.992V 0.663 115.12V 2 0.250A 1.247 77.550% 0.119 4.987V 1.608 115.12V 3 0.550A 2.740 78.286% 0.229 4.981V 3.500 115.12V 4 1.000A 4.973 77.377% 0.337 4.973V 6.427 115.12V 5 1.500A 7.446 77.305% 0.404 4.963V 9.632 115.12V 6 3.001A 14.803 76.731% 0.489 4.933V 19.292 115.12V

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 19-20: 5VSB Efficiency Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

This is not the best 5VSB circuit that we have seen from CWT when it comes to efficiency, but you cannot call it bad, either.

Power Consumption In Idle And Standby

Mode 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Watts PF/AC Volts Idle 12.075V 5.054V 3.309V 5.054V 6.328 0.381 115.2V Standby 0.042 0.003 115.2V

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 21-22: Vampire Power Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The vampire power is low with both voltage inputs.

Fan RPM, Delta Temperature, And Output Noise

All results are obtained between an ambient temperature of 37 to 47 degrees Celsius (98.6 to 116.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The fan profile is a complete mess. Thermaltake along with CWT should fix it as soon as possible.

The following results were obtained at 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit) ambient temperature.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Even under normal operating temperatures, the fan profile continues to trouble us. The fan spins at very high speeds at light and moderate loads, without an obvious reason. The transition between passive and active fan operation should be smoother.

