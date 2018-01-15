Thermaltake Toughpower Grand RGB 1200W Platinum PSU Review

Teardown & Component Analysis

Before proceeding with this page we strongly encourage you to a look at our PSUs 101 article, which provides valuable information about PSUs and their operation, allowing you to better understand the components we're about to discuss. Our main tools for disassembling PSUs are a Thermaltronics soldering and rework station and a Hakko FR-300 desoldering gun. Finally, for the identification of tiny parts we use an Andonstar HDMI digital microscope.

General Data Manufacturer (OEM) CWT Primary Side Transient Filter 6x Y caps, 2x X caps, 2x CM chokes, 1x MOV, 1x CM02X Inrush Protection NTC Thermistor & Relay Bridge Rectifier(s) 2x Vishay LVB2560 (600V, 25A @ 105°C) APFC MOSFETs 2x Toshiba TK25A60X (600V, 25A @ 150°C, 0.105Ω) APFC Boost Diode 2x CREE C3D10060A (600V, 10A @ 153°C) Hold-up Cap(s) 2x Nichicon (400V, 680uF, 2000h @ 105°C, GG) Main Switchers 4x A26N60EFL Driver ICs 2x Silicon Labs Si8230BD APFC MCU Texas Instruments UCD3138A (31.25 MHz, 32-bit ARM7TDMI-S Processor, 32KB Flash, 4KB RAM, 3x Feedback loop control, 14-bit DAC, up to 2 MHz switching frequency) LLC Resonant MCU Texas Instruments UCD3138A (31.25 MHz, 32-bit ARM7TDMI-S Processor, 32KB Flash, 4KB RAM, 3x Feedback loop control, 14-bit DAC, up to 2 MHz switching frequency) Topology Primary side: Interleaved PFC, Full-Bridge & LLC Resonant Controller Secondary side: Synchronous Rectification & DC-DC converters Secondary Side +12V MOSFETs 8x Infineon BSC014N06NS (60V, 100A @ 100°C, 1.45mΩ) 5V & 3.3V DC-DC Converters: 5x FETS PWM Controller: 1x Filtering Capacitors Electrolytics: Nippon Chemi-Con (1-5000 @ 105°C, KZE), Nippon Chemi-Con (4-10,000 @ 105°C, KY) Polymers: CapXon, Su'scon, APAQ Supervisor IC Weltrend WT751002 (OVP, UVP, PG) & LM358 Fan Model Thermaltake TT-1425 (Hong Sheng OEM, A1425H12S, 140mm, 12V, 0.39A, Hydro Dynamic Bearing, RGB LED Lighting) 5VSB Circuit Rectifiers ISD04N65A (650V, 4A, 2.5Ωm), SPN5003 (N-Channel Enhancement Mode FET) & PS1045L SBR Driver IC Texas Instruments UCC27324 PWM Controller On-Bright OB5282CP

The TPG-1200F1FAP uses the same platform as Thermaltake's TPI-1200F2FDP. The only differences are the lack of a USB interface, which means you don't get the DPS G App or support for TT's SPM architecture, and the former model's weaker fan.

A $50 price differences separates the two power supplies. We consider that to be pretty significant, given their similar foundation.

Remember: this is a semi-digital platform. Thermaltake states that only the primary side uses digital control. The entire secondary side still employs analog controllers.

The following video footage shows the TPG-1200F1FAP's internals.



