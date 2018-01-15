Trending

Thermaltake Toughpower Grand RGB 1200W Platinum PSU Review

By

Teardown & Component Analysis

Before proceeding with this page we strongly encourage you to a look at our PSUs 101 article, which provides valuable information about PSUs and their operation, allowing you to better understand the components we're about to discuss. Our main tools for disassembling PSUs are a Thermaltronics soldering and rework station and a Hakko FR-300 desoldering gun. Finally, for the identification of tiny parts we use an Andonstar HDMI digital microscope.

General Data
Manufacturer (OEM)CWT
Primary Side
Transient Filter6x Y caps, 2x X caps, 2x CM chokes, 1x MOV, 1x CM02X
Inrush ProtectionNTC Thermistor & Relay
Bridge Rectifier(s)2x Vishay LVB2560 (600V, 25A @ 105°C)
APFC MOSFETs2x Toshiba TK25A60X (600V, 25A @ 150°C, 0.105Ω)
APFC Boost Diode2x CREE C3D10060A (600V, 10A @ 153°C)
Hold-up Cap(s)2x Nichicon (400V, 680uF, 2000h @ 105°C, GG)
Main Switchers4x A26N60EFL
Driver ICs2x Silicon Labs Si8230BD
APFC MCUTexas Instruments UCD3138A (31.25 MHz, 32-bit ARM7TDMI-S Processor, 32KB Flash, 4KB RAM, 3x Feedback loop control, 14-bit DAC, up to 2 MHz switching frequency)
LLC Resonant MCUTexas Instruments UCD3138A (31.25 MHz, 32-bit ARM7TDMI-S Processor, 32KB Flash, 4KB RAM, 3x Feedback loop control, 14-bit DAC, up to 2 MHz switching frequency)
TopologyPrimary side: Interleaved PFC, Full-Bridge & LLC Resonant Controller Secondary side: Synchronous Rectification & DC-DC converters
Secondary Side
+12V MOSFETs8x Infineon BSC014N06NS (60V, 100A @ 100°C, 1.45mΩ)
5V & 3.3VDC-DC Converters: 5x FETS PWM Controller: 1x
Filtering CapacitorsElectrolytics: Nippon Chemi-Con (1-5000 @ 105°C, KZE), Nippon Chemi-Con (4-10,000 @ 105°C, KY) Polymers: CapXon, Su'scon, APAQ
Supervisor ICWeltrend WT751002 (OVP, UVP, PG) & LM358
Fan ModelThermaltake TT-1425 (Hong Sheng OEM, A1425H12S, 140mm, 12V, 0.39A, Hydro Dynamic Bearing, RGB LED Lighting)
5VSB Circuit
RectifiersISD04N65A (650V, 4A, 2.5Ωm), SPN5003 (N-Channel Enhancement Mode FET) & PS1045L SBR
Driver ICTexas Instruments UCC27324
PWM ControllerOn-Bright OB5282CP

The TPG-1200F1FAP uses the same platform as Thermaltake's TPI-1200F2FDP. The only differences are the lack of a USB interface, which means you don't get the DPS G App or support for TT's SPM architecture, and the former model's weaker fan.

A $50 price differences separates the two power supplies. We consider that to be pretty significant, given their similar foundation.

Remember: this is a semi-digital platform. Thermaltake states that only the primary side uses digital control. The entire secondary side still employs analog controllers.

The following video footage shows the TPG-1200F1FAP's internals.


MORE: Best Power Supplies


MORE: How We Test Power Supplies


MORE: All Power Supply Content

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • mapesdhs 16 January 2018 20:58
    More RGB? *yawn* And is this usefully better in any way in terms of performance, etc. than the old 1275W XT Gold?
    Reply