Thermaltake Toughpower Grand RGB 1200W Platinum PSU Review

Teardown & Component Analysis
Before proceeding with this page we strongly encourage you to a look at our PSUs 101 article, which provides valuable information about PSUs and their operation, allowing you to better understand the components we're about to discuss. Our main tools for disassembling PSUs are a Thermaltronics soldering and rework station and a Hakko FR-300 desoldering gun. Finally, for the identification of tiny parts we use an Andonstar HDMI digital microscope.
|General Data
|Manufacturer (OEM)
|CWT
|Primary Side
|Transient Filter
|6x Y caps, 2x X caps, 2x CM chokes, 1x MOV, 1x CM02X
|Inrush Protection
|NTC Thermistor & Relay
|Bridge Rectifier(s)
|2x Vishay LVB2560 (600V, 25A @ 105°C)
|APFC MOSFETs
|2x Toshiba TK25A60X (600V, 25A @ 150°C, 0.105Ω)
|APFC Boost Diode
|2x CREE C3D10060A (600V, 10A @ 153°C)
|Hold-up Cap(s)
|2x Nichicon (400V, 680uF, 2000h @ 105°C, GG)
|Main Switchers
|4x A26N60EFL
|Driver ICs
|2x Silicon Labs Si8230BD
|APFC MCU
|Texas Instruments UCD3138A (31.25 MHz, 32-bit ARM7TDMI-S Processor, 32KB Flash, 4KB RAM, 3x Feedback loop control, 14-bit DAC, up to 2 MHz switching frequency)
|LLC Resonant MCU
|Texas Instruments UCD3138A (31.25 MHz, 32-bit ARM7TDMI-S Processor, 32KB Flash, 4KB RAM, 3x Feedback loop control, 14-bit DAC, up to 2 MHz switching frequency)
|Topology
|Primary side: Interleaved PFC, Full-Bridge & LLC Resonant Controller Secondary side: Synchronous Rectification & DC-DC converters
|Secondary Side
|+12V MOSFETs
|8x Infineon BSC014N06NS (60V, 100A @ 100°C, 1.45mΩ)
|5V & 3.3V
|DC-DC Converters: 5x FETS PWM Controller: 1x
|Filtering Capacitors
|Electrolytics: Nippon Chemi-Con (1-5000 @ 105°C, KZE), Nippon Chemi-Con (4-10,000 @ 105°C, KY) Polymers: CapXon, Su'scon, APAQ
|Supervisor IC
|Weltrend WT751002 (OVP, UVP, PG) & LM358
|Fan Model
|Thermaltake TT-1425 (Hong Sheng OEM, A1425H12S, 140mm, 12V, 0.39A, Hydro Dynamic Bearing, RGB LED Lighting)
|5VSB Circuit
|Rectifiers
|ISD04N65A (650V, 4A, 2.5Ωm), SPN5003 (N-Channel Enhancement Mode FET) & PS1045L SBR
|Driver IC
|Texas Instruments UCC27324
|PWM Controller
|On-Bright OB5282CP
The TPG-1200F1FAP uses the same platform as Thermaltake's TPI-1200F2FDP. The only differences are the lack of a USB interface, which means you don't get the DPS G App or support for TT's SPM architecture, and the former model's weaker fan.
A $50 price differences separates the two power supplies. We consider that to be pretty significant, given their similar foundation.
Remember: this is a semi-digital platform. Thermaltake states that only the primary side uses digital control. The entire secondary side still employs analog controllers.
The following video footage shows the TPG-1200F1FAP's internals.
