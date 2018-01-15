Thermaltake Toughpower Grand RGB 1200W Platinum PSU Review

Cross-Load Tests & Infrared Images

Our cross-load tests are described in detail here.

To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through our custom-made software before trying more than 25,000 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V, and 3.3V rails. The load regulation deviations in each of the charts below were calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V, and 3.3V) as point zero. The ambient temperature was between at 30°C (86°F) to 32°C (89.6°F).

Load Regulation Charts

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

Efficiency Chart

With 220W to 620W on the +12V rail, and up to moderate loads on the minor rails, the TPG-1200F1FAP's efficiency falls between 92-94%.

Ripple Charts

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Infrared Images

We applied half-load for 10 minutes with the PSU's top cover and cooling fan removed before taking photos with our modified FLIR E4 camera that delivers 320x240 IR resolution (76,800 pixels).

Image 1 of 11 Image 2 of 11 Image 3 of 11 Image 4 of 11 Image 5 of 11 Image 6 of 11 Image 7 of 11 Image 8 of 11 Image 9 of 11 Image 10 of 11 Image 11 of 11

The bulk caps' temperature is low at around 40°C, while the bridge rectifiers' heat sink gets up to 60°C. That's fairly frosty as well, since those rectifiers can operate at up to 150°C.

A temperature of 39°C is normal for the APFC's MCU. The APFC's FETs and diodes are close to 50°C. The hottest area is the +12V regulation circuit, where we read temperatures as high as 87°C. Still, this is nothing to worry about. Those +12V FETs are plenty tolerant of high operating temperatures.



