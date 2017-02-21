Trending

Thermaltake Toughpower Grand RGB 750W PSU Review

RGB LED lighting is the new hotness, and a lot of power supplies are incorporating it. Thermaltake's Toughpower Grand RGB with 750W of maximum power boasts RGB lighting, surprisingly good performance, and modular cabling.

By

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time, And Inrush Current

Thermaltake TPG-0750F-R

EVGA SuperNOVA 750 G2

Seasonic SS-750KM3

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

Hold-Up Time

The hold-up time we measured exceeds 17ms, but the power-good signal lasts for less than 16ms. We'll still give the TPG-0750F-R a pass since its power-good signal is accurate and only a hair away from the ATX specification's minimum duration.

Inrush Current

Observed inrush current is very high because the PSU lacks an NTC thermistor for limiting high start-up currents.

Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements

The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the TPG-0750F-R's efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the PSU's maximum load in increments of 10 percentage points.

We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.1A. This test reveals whether a PSU is Haswell-ready or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails. 

Test #12V5V3.3V5VSBDC/AC (Watts)EfficiencyFan SpeedFan NoiseTemps (In/Out)PF/AC Volts
14.354A1.962A1.967A0.986A74.78488.807%0 RPM0 dB(A)41.88°C0.970
12.224V5.088V3.350V5.058V84.21039.03°C115.15V
29.746A2.948A2.961A1.185A149.75090.984%1240 RPM39.9 dB(A)38.73°C0.986
12.201V5.079V3.339V5.045V164.58941.25°C115.13V
315.506A3.453A3.477A1.391A224.94891.982%1290 RPM40.2 dB(A)39.01°C0.995
12.180V5.070V3.330V5.032V244.55741.85°C115.06V
421.266A3.946A3.971A1.590A299.74791.859%1295 RPM40.3 dB(A)39.68°C0.997
12.160V5.064V3.321V5.020V326.31242.72°C115.21V
526.708A4.946A4.980A1.797A374.75291.399%1335 RPM41.5 dB(A)40.67°C0.996
12.140V5.059V3.312V5.009V410.01643.64°C115.05V
632.168A5.930A5.996A1.998A449.66790.796%1405 RPM42.7 dB(A)42.22°C0.996
12.121V5.054V3.302V5.000V495.24946.00°C115.06V
737.651A6.935A7.013A2.200A524.66490.125%1435 RPM42.9 dB(A)42.73°C0.997
12.100V5.049V3.293V4.990V582.15447.54°C115.22V
843.142A7.930A8.039A2.407A599.56989.342%1450 RPM43.5 dB(A)43.65°C0.997
12.081V5.043V3.283V4.980V671.09349.33°C115.26V
949.090A8.445A8.583A2.410A674.64688.522%1450 RPM43.5 dB(A)44.59°C0.998
12.060V5.036V3.274V4.975V762.12651.47°C115.30V
1054.798A8.952A9.097A3.033A749.47587.610%1450 RPM43.5 dB(A)45.54°C0.998
12.040V5.029V3.263V4.947V855.46853.75°C115.16V
1161.127A8.970A9.123A3.035A824.40186.652%1450 RPM43.5 dB(A)45.77°C0.998
12.019V5.020V3.255V4.939V951.38854.97°C115.08V
CL10.100A14.023A14.004A0.004A119.47684.744%1380 RPM42.5 dB(A)42.82°C0.986
12.209V5.109V3.327V5.147V140.98447.07°C115.09V
CL262.453A1.002A1.002A1.002A764.98888.188%1450 RPM43.5 dB(A)44.47°C0.998
12.036V5.012V3.282V4.983V867.45052.10°C115.07V

The load regulation we measured isn't up to TT's promises, that's for sure. We can't call it bad, though. The +12V and 5V rails do stay within 2% (the latter close to 1%, in fact), while 3.3V and 5VSB fall into the 3% range. Efficiency-wise, the TPG-0750F-R performs amazingly well for a Gold-rated unit. This is a nice surprise when we consider our previous experiences with Sirfa's platform.

Thermaltake's semi-passive mode doesn't last long, after which the fan starts spinning quickly under tough conditions. We would like to see a less aggressive fan profile in such an efficient PSU, but apparently Thermaltake wanted to play it safe. Thankfully the fan has a low maximum speed, so it isn't particularly noisy.

