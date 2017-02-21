Thermaltake Toughpower Grand RGB 750W PSU Review

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time, And Inrush Current
Thermaltake TPG-0750F-R
Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation
Hold-Up Time
The hold-up time we measured exceeds 17ms, but the power-good signal lasts for less than 16ms. We'll still give the TPG-0750F-R a pass since its power-good signal is accurate and only a hair away from the ATX specification's minimum duration.
Inrush Current
Observed inrush current is very high because the PSU lacks an NTC thermistor for limiting high start-up currents.
Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements
The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the TPG-0750F-R's efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the PSU's maximum load in increments of 10 percentage points.
We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.1A. This test reveals whether a PSU is Haswell-ready or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.
|Test #
|12V
|5V
|3.3V
|5VSB
|DC/AC (Watts)
|Efficiency
|Fan Speed
|Fan Noise
|Temps (In/Out)
|PF/AC Volts
|1
|4.354A
|1.962A
|1.967A
|0.986A
|74.784
|88.807%
|0 RPM
|0 dB(A)
|41.88°C
|0.970
|12.224V
|5.088V
|3.350V
|5.058V
|84.210
|39.03°C
|115.15V
|2
|9.746A
|2.948A
|2.961A
|1.185A
|149.750
|90.984%
|1240 RPM
|39.9 dB(A)
|38.73°C
|0.986
|12.201V
|5.079V
|3.339V
|5.045V
|164.589
|41.25°C
|115.13V
|3
|15.506A
|3.453A
|3.477A
|1.391A
|224.948
|91.982%
|1290 RPM
|40.2 dB(A)
|39.01°C
|0.995
|12.180V
|5.070V
|3.330V
|5.032V
|244.557
|41.85°C
|115.06V
|4
|21.266A
|3.946A
|3.971A
|1.590A
|299.747
|91.859%
|1295 RPM
|40.3 dB(A)
|39.68°C
|0.997
|12.160V
|5.064V
|3.321V
|5.020V
|326.312
|42.72°C
|115.21V
|5
|26.708A
|4.946A
|4.980A
|1.797A
|374.752
|91.399%
|1335 RPM
|41.5 dB(A)
|40.67°C
|0.996
|12.140V
|5.059V
|3.312V
|5.009V
|410.016
|43.64°C
|115.05V
|6
|32.168A
|5.930A
|5.996A
|1.998A
|449.667
|90.796%
|1405 RPM
|42.7 dB(A)
|42.22°C
|0.996
|12.121V
|5.054V
|3.302V
|5.000V
|495.249
|46.00°C
|115.06V
|7
|37.651A
|6.935A
|7.013A
|2.200A
|524.664
|90.125%
|1435 RPM
|42.9 dB(A)
|42.73°C
|0.997
|12.100V
|5.049V
|3.293V
|4.990V
|582.154
|47.54°C
|115.22V
|8
|43.142A
|7.930A
|8.039A
|2.407A
|599.569
|89.342%
|1450 RPM
|43.5 dB(A)
|43.65°C
|0.997
|12.081V
|5.043V
|3.283V
|4.980V
|671.093
|49.33°C
|115.26V
|9
|49.090A
|8.445A
|8.583A
|2.410A
|674.646
|88.522%
|1450 RPM
|43.5 dB(A)
|44.59°C
|0.998
|12.060V
|5.036V
|3.274V
|4.975V
|762.126
|51.47°C
|115.30V
|10
|54.798A
|8.952A
|9.097A
|3.033A
|749.475
|87.610%
|1450 RPM
|43.5 dB(A)
|45.54°C
|0.998
|12.040V
|5.029V
|3.263V
|4.947V
|855.468
|53.75°C
|115.16V
|11
|61.127A
|8.970A
|9.123A
|3.035A
|824.401
|86.652%
|1450 RPM
|43.5 dB(A)
|45.77°C
|0.998
|12.019V
|5.020V
|3.255V
|4.939V
|951.388
|54.97°C
|115.08V
|CL1
|0.100A
|14.023A
|14.004A
|0.004A
|119.476
|84.744%
|1380 RPM
|42.5 dB(A)
|42.82°C
|0.986
|12.209V
|5.109V
|3.327V
|5.147V
|140.984
|47.07°C
|115.09V
|CL2
|62.453A
|1.002A
|1.002A
|1.002A
|764.988
|88.188%
|1450 RPM
|43.5 dB(A)
|44.47°C
|0.998
|12.036V
|5.012V
|3.282V
|4.983V
|867.450
|52.10°C
|115.07V
The load regulation we measured isn't up to TT's promises, that's for sure. We can't call it bad, though. The +12V and 5V rails do stay within 2% (the latter close to 1%, in fact), while 3.3V and 5VSB fall into the 3% range. Efficiency-wise, the TPG-0750F-R performs amazingly well for a Gold-rated unit. This is a nice surprise when we consider our previous experiences with Sirfa's platform.
Thermaltake's semi-passive mode doesn't last long, after which the fan starts spinning quickly under tough conditions. We would like to see a less aggressive fan profile in such an efficient PSU, but apparently Thermaltake wanted to play it safe. Thankfully the fan has a low maximum speed, so it isn't particularly noisy.
