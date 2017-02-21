Thermaltake Toughpower Grand RGB 750W PSU Review

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time, And Inrush Current

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

Hold-Up Time

The hold-up time we measured exceeds 17ms, but the power-good signal lasts for less than 16ms. We'll still give the TPG-0750F-R a pass since its power-good signal is accurate and only a hair away from the ATX specification's minimum duration.

Inrush Current

Observed inrush current is very high because the PSU lacks an NTC thermistor for limiting high start-up currents.

Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements

The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the TPG-0750F-R's efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the PSU's maximum load in increments of 10 percentage points.

We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.1A. This test reveals whether a PSU is Haswell-ready or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed Fan Noise Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 4.354A 1.962A 1.967A 0.986A 74.784 88.807% 0 RPM 0 dB(A) 41.88°C 0.970 12.224V 5.088V 3.350V 5.058V 84.210 39.03°C 115.15V 2 9.746A 2.948A 2.961A 1.185A 149.750 90.984% 1240 RPM 39.9 dB(A) 38.73°C 0.986 12.201V 5.079V 3.339V 5.045V 164.589 41.25°C 115.13V 3 15.506A 3.453A 3.477A 1.391A 224.948 91.982% 1290 RPM 40.2 dB(A) 39.01°C 0.995 12.180V 5.070V 3.330V 5.032V 244.557 41.85°C 115.06V 4 21.266A 3.946A 3.971A 1.590A 299.747 91.859% 1295 RPM 40.3 dB(A) 39.68°C 0.997 12.160V 5.064V 3.321V 5.020V 326.312 42.72°C 115.21V 5 26.708A 4.946A 4.980A 1.797A 374.752 91.399% 1335 RPM 41.5 dB(A) 40.67°C 0.996 12.140V 5.059V 3.312V 5.009V 410.016 43.64°C 115.05V 6 32.168A 5.930A 5.996A 1.998A 449.667 90.796% 1405 RPM 42.7 dB(A) 42.22°C 0.996 12.121V 5.054V 3.302V 5.000V 495.249 46.00°C 115.06V 7 37.651A 6.935A 7.013A 2.200A 524.664 90.125% 1435 RPM 42.9 dB(A) 42.73°C 0.997 12.100V 5.049V 3.293V 4.990V 582.154 47.54°C 115.22V 8 43.142A 7.930A 8.039A 2.407A 599.569 89.342% 1450 RPM 43.5 dB(A) 43.65°C 0.997 12.081V 5.043V 3.283V 4.980V 671.093 49.33°C 115.26V 9 49.090A 8.445A 8.583A 2.410A 674.646 88.522% 1450 RPM 43.5 dB(A) 44.59°C 0.998 12.060V 5.036V 3.274V 4.975V 762.126 51.47°C 115.30V 10 54.798A 8.952A 9.097A 3.033A 749.475 87.610% 1450 RPM 43.5 dB(A) 45.54°C 0.998 12.040V 5.029V 3.263V 4.947V 855.468 53.75°C 115.16V 11 61.127A 8.970A 9.123A 3.035A 824.401 86.652% 1450 RPM 43.5 dB(A) 45.77°C 0.998 12.019V 5.020V 3.255V 4.939V 951.388 54.97°C 115.08V CL1 0.100A 14.023A 14.004A 0.004A 119.476 84.744% 1380 RPM 42.5 dB(A) 42.82°C 0.986 12.209V 5.109V 3.327V 5.147V 140.984 47.07°C 115.09V CL2 62.453A 1.002A 1.002A 1.002A 764.988 88.188% 1450 RPM 43.5 dB(A) 44.47°C 0.998 12.036V 5.012V 3.282V 4.983V 867.450 52.10°C 115.07V

The load regulation we measured isn't up to TT's promises, that's for sure. We can't call it bad, though. The +12V and 5V rails do stay within 2% (the latter close to 1%, in fact), while 3.3V and 5VSB fall into the 3% range. Efficiency-wise, the TPG-0750F-R performs amazingly well for a Gold-rated unit. This is a nice surprise when we consider our previous experiences with Sirfa's platform.

Thermaltake's semi-passive mode doesn't last long, after which the fan starts spinning quickly under tough conditions. We would like to see a less aggressive fan profile in such an efficient PSU, but apparently Thermaltake wanted to play it safe. Thankfully the fan has a low maximum speed, so it isn't particularly noisy.