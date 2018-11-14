Thermaltake Toughpower Grand RGB 850W Gold PSU Review: Going Full RGB

Protection Features & DC Power Sequencing

Protection Features

Protection Features OCP 12V: 91.2A (128.63%), 11.922V 5V: 31.2A (141.8%), 4.976V 3.3V: 33.6A (152.7%), 3.263V 5VSB: 4.1A (136.67%), 4.882V OPP 1110.1W (130.6%) OTP (>200°C @ 12V heat sink) SCP 12V: ✓ 5V: ✓ 3.3V: ✓ 5VSB: ✓ -12V: ✓ PWR_OK Operates properly NLO ✓ SIP Surge: MOV Inrush: -

Over-current and over-power protection at +12V and 5VSB are set properly. Moreover, OCP on the minor rails is configured as we'd expect.

We heated up the the TPG-850AH3FSGR's secondary side, but couldn't get it to shut down. Either the PSU doesn't have OTP or it's set too high, rendering the feature useless.

Thermaltake does include surge protection, but provides nothing to protect against large inrush currents.

DC Power Sequencing

According to Intel’s most recent Power Supply Design Guide (revision 1.4) the +12V and 5V voltages must be equal or greater than the 3.3V rail’s output at all times, during the power-up and normal operation.

For our first measurement, we turn the PSU off and switch it back on without any load on its rails. The second test involves setting the PSU to standby mode, dialing in a full load, and starting the PSU. In the last test, while the PSU is completely switched off, we dial in a full load before restoring power.

The DC power sequencing results are perfect!

