Thermaltake Toughpower Grand RGB 850W Gold PSU Review: Going Full RGB

Cross-Load Tests & Infrared Images

Our cross-load tests are described in detail here.

To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through our custom-made software before trying more than 25,000 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V, and 3.3V rails. The load regulation deviations in each of the charts below are calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V, and 3.3V) as point zero. The ambient temperature is between at 30°C (86°F) to 32°C (89.6°F).

Load Regulation Charts

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

Efficiency Chart

There is a small region with over 92% efficiency. Meanwhile, from 150W to 610W load on the +12V rail and with less than 90W load on the minor rails, efficiency lands between 90-92%. But for most of its operating range, this PSU delivers 85-90% efficiency.

Ripple Charts

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Infrared Images

We apply half-load for 10 minutes with the PSU's top cover and cooling fan removed before taking photos with our modified FLIR E4 camera that delivers 320x240 IR resolution (76,800 pixels).

Image 1 of 9 Image 2 of 9 Image 3 of 9 Image 4 of 9 Image 5 of 9 Image 6 of 9 Image 7 of 9 Image 8 of 9 Image 9 of 9

The DC-DC converters generating the minor rails approach 100°C. Everything else inside runs way cooler.

MORE: Best Power Supplies

MORE: How We Test Power Supplies

MORE: All Power Supply Content